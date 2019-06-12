HoverCam Brings Full Next-Gen Learning Platform to ISTE 2019

Visit HoverCam at ISTE 2019, Booth 2144

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — June 10, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education solutions, will demonstrate its full hardware and software learning platform for digital classrooms in Booth 2144 at the International Society for Technology in Education Conference (ISTE), June 23-26 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. The company will feature its Pilot Series of award-winning digital teaching stations; next-gen document cameras; and the debut of ClassFusion, a presentation and learning management software platform for today's digital classrooms.

"When it comes to technology in the classroom, there's still a lot of chaos and complexity restricting success," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "HoverCam strives to break this cycle by building reliable solutions that make operation not only intuitive and simple but also impactful for students. At ISTE 2019, attendees will have the first chance to experience ClassFusion, our next-generation software platform. It builds on our philosophy by offering an all-in-one solution that puts resources, lesson plans, lecture capture, and so much more right at teachers' fingertips to create a learning environment for students that's simple, mobile, and collaborative. On the hardware side, our industry-leading document cameras and award-winning Pilot digital teaching station series give educators more freedom to engage face-to-face with their pupils."

At ISTE 2019, attendees will have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of ClassFusion, HoverCam's new, comprehensive software platform for 21st-century, fully digital classrooms. ClassFusion is one of the first software solutions that integrates a classroom presentation system with a learning management system. Designed for wireless and interactive collaboration in a multidevice ecosystem classroom, ClassFusion features dynamic lesson and notes capture; a lesson plan builder with access to a database of over 4 million resources matched to the curriculum; teachers' calendars; space-saving, vector-based lesson recording to the cloud; enhanced whiteboarding with smart tools including handwriting and object recognition; online homework submission and student messaging; Hopscotch multisplit; and more.

The Pilot X, the mobile addition to HoverCam's Pilot series, is a tablet-based, battery-operated, wireless digital teaching station that's designed for ultra-mobility. The tablet can be charged while docked in the station or be removed to grant teachers more flexibility around the classroom. At the end of day, users simply remove the tablet and store it in the base for security. Pilot X offers connectivity options similar to the award-winning Pilot 3, the world's first fully integrated wireless digital teaching station, which will also be on display at ISTE 2019. Both models feature a Windows® PC and 13-megapixel document camera, with Pilot 3 boasting a 21-inch multi-touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium. The Pilot series eliminates outdated AV carts, combining the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms. Teachers are unchained from stationary desks or lecterns and are free to move about the classroom. The Pilot series' wireless transceivers instantly beam the teaching station's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in uncompressed 1080p HD resolution, eliminating the hazard of dangling cords and cables.

Also on display will be the latest models from the company's industry-leading line of document cameras. Redefining document cameras for the classroom, HoverCam's Ultra 10 is a powerhouse loaded with options to fit every teacher's needs. Featuring a 7.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, true 4K HDMI output, and a 16-megapixel sensor, and driven by a powerful Android computer, the Ultra 10 is the ultimate document camera and is ideal for remote learning. The built-in multitouch viewing monitor allows educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs. Users can connect a display, IFP, or projector — via wired HDMI or a wireless 4K transmitter without a PC — to easily record lessons, capture vibrant images, and show live video in 4K clarity. The Solo 8 Plus is a lightweight and compact document camera with a 13-megapixel lens that captures vibrant images and live video with clarity up to 4K; supports 1080p full HD video recording; and provides connectivity with iPads®, all powered through one USB 3.0 cable.

More information on HoverCam's full line of education solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

