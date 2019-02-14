Grammy-Winning Audio Engineer Derek Ali (aka MixedByAli) to Present IMSTA FESTA Miami Keynote

TORONTO — Feb. 14, 2019 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy® Award-winning audio engineer Derek Ali, known as MixedByAli, will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA Miami, which will take place Feb. 23 at the SAE Institute Miami. MixedByAli has contributed to some of the music industry's most iconic releases, including Kendrick Lamar's Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. and Grammy Award-winning album To Pimp a Butterfly, as well as Childish Gambino's single "This Is America," which took home Record of the Year and three other awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

MixedByAli translated his early passion for audio mixing into a successful career as an audio engineer. The California native began professional work out of his grandmother's basement at the age of 16, and since has become the in-house mixing engineer for Top Dawg Entertainment — and a member of Forbes magazine's 30 Under 30.

"MixedByAli is among the most talented engineers of his generation, and his body of work proves it," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "Working with today's most brilliant artists, he's shaping powerful, transformative music that's being embraced worldwide. It's an honor to have MixedByAli joining us at IMSTA FESTA Miami, and I'd suggest IMSTA FESTA Miami attendees reserve their seats soon for his keynote!"

A celebration of music technology, IMSTA FESTA is a free event open to registered attendees from across the music-making community — professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers, as well as music students and educators.

Like all IMSTA FESTA events held across North America, IMSTA FESTA Miami will feature panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities in an environment where music makers can network, interact, and learn from one another face to face.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Avid, Celemony Software, Cherry Audio, Eventide, FabFilter, Focusrite, FL Studio, IK Multimedia, iZotpe, MAGIX, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Reveal Sound, sonible, soundtoys, u-he, and xils lab.

At IMSTA FESTA, music makers will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA Miami will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged, along with other regional entries for the 2019 IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest. The regional winner will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA Miami will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute Miami, located at 16051 W. Dixie Highway, Suite 200, in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA Songwriting Contest is available at www.imsta.org.

