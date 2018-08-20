Gearhouse Broadcast and Spidercam to present new SC-Light suspended camera system at IBC2018

Gearhouse Broadcast, the Gravity Media-owned supplier of technical facilities, crew and services used to capture the world’s most watched content, has partnered with Spidercam to bring its new SC-Light solution to IBC2018. Located on the Gearhouse stand (10.B39), the suspended camera system designed to work in smaller venues like TV studios or indoor sports arenas will be in action throughout the show. This is part of Gearhouse’s continued commitment to working with the latest production technologies, in order to deliver maximum value to its customers.

A fully stabilised Newton remote-head enables SC-Light to produce stable pictures from any position, whether stationary or moving. The reduced size and weight of the main components used makes the system easier to transport and setup, and it’s been built to ensure the safe operation over athletes, audience or performers within the flying area. It has a larger action radius than any crane or rail system, and the combination of strong winches and lightweight dolly allow it to get closer to the ceiling than any other suspended camera system on the market.

“IBC is the ideal place to present new technology, and in recent years, we’ve run popular and informative live demos including real-time IP media processing at the show,” said Eamonn Dowdall, chief revenue officer at Gravity Media, the owner of Gearhouse Broadcast. “There’s a lot of excitement about the new SC-Light system and the benefits it can bring to productions within studios or indoor venues, so this will be a good chance for people to come and learn more about it. Through our relationship with Spidercam, we’re able to offer our customers greater access to its unique technology, expertise and support.”

Jan Peters, Director of Business Development at Spidercam added: “We have strategic partnerships already in place with Gearhouse in Australia and New Zealand and more recently in North America, and as a result have experienced an acceleration in the adoption of our systems within these regions. By working with Gearhouse at IBC2018, we can highlight the creative and operational benefits of our technology to a wider audience.”

Gearhouse Broadcast will be showcasing SC-Light as well as its latest 1080P, HDR, UHD and 4K live production capabilities on stand 10.B39 at IBC2018 in RAI Amsterdam between 14-18 September.Compact solution designed for smaller venues like TV studios and indoor arenas