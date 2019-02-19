GEARHOUSE BROADCAST CHOOSES FREESPEAK II WIRELESS INTERCOM FOR AUSTRALIA’S TRIPLE EIGHT RACE ENGINEERING

In Australia, Gravity Media’s Gearhouse Broadcast Pty Limited (Gearhouse) and Triple Eight Race Engineering Australia Pty Ltd (Triple Eight) have entered into a four-year service partnership for communications systems, with Clear-Com®’s FreeSpeak II digital wireless intercom system providing communications between car controllers and their support staff. Both Gearhouse and Clear-Com are the Official Communications Partner to Triple Eight Race Engineering, competing as the Red Bull Holden Racing Team in their pursuit of Supercars Championship success.

“It was very clear to us that using FreeSpeak II is the best possible solution for the Supercars Championship,” said Triple Eight Team Manager Mark Dutton. “The tunability of the system to suit and support our needs is truly next level, no other system in the past has come close to the functions, features, and clarity of the system. FreeSpeak II is a high-performance system which has allowed to communicate in high pressure situations in a way we only dreamed of in the past.”

As part of the agreement, Gearhouse will supply, service and install Clear-Com solutions for Triple Eight. This includes an Eclipse-HX based system with nine 12 key panels and with 15 FreeSpeak II belt packs roaming between four FreeSpeak II transceivers. Gearhouse will also supply other communications equipment, including custom designed high noise headsets (modified for FreeSpeak II), equipment racks and solid-state recorders.

“The Australian Supercars Championship requires that teams have superb communications regardless of the track, its conditions or anything else that would impede communications,” said Mitchell Lockyer-Lane, Business Development Manager for Gearhouse Australia. “The communications systems that we’ve put together for Triple Eight, based on FreeSpeak II and the Eclipse HX Delta assures the teams that their intercom system is something they won’t have to worry about.”

