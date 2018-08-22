GatesAir Supplies UHF Transmitters for South Carolina Educational Television Commission Repack Initiatives



CINCINNATI,August22, 2018 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, will supply Maxiva liquid-cooled transmitters South Carolina Educational Television Commission (SCETV) in support of the public broadcaster’s state-wide repack initiatives.

SCETV, the state of South Carolina’s PBS and NPR broadcaster, will relocate 10 stations to new channel assignments across four phases, with more than half taking place in Phase 5. To remain in compliance with Phase 5 timelines, SCETV anticipates transmitter deliveries in the coming weeks, with testing to commence in early September.

A GatesAir customer for many years, SCETV selected Maxiva ULXTE liquid-cooled transmitters for its nine UHF stations. SCETV was also granted a fully maximized, high-power VHF channel assignment through the FCC for WNTV-DT in Greenville, and will work with GatesAir on a VHF solution.

“In addition to our goal of comfortably meeting repack deadlines, we are in the midst of a major energy-efficiency initiative to reduce our carbon footprint, and meet South Carolina’s energy-saving goals and objectives,” said Mark Jahnke, Vice President of Technology and Chief Information Officer, SCETV. “Considering the higher power levels of our stations along with South Carolina’s year-round hot and humid climate, GatesAir’s liquid-cooled transmission systems will clearly deliver the highest possible cost-savings across cooling and electrical costs. While we’re still working through the exact calculations, there is no question we’ll immediately downsize our air-conditioning systems by a significant margin. We’re looking forward to moving away from tubes for good, and becoming a fully solid-state organization.”

Jahnke expects that in addition to cost-savings, the transition to all GatesAir liquid-cooled UHF transmitters — SCETV currently uses a mix of air-cooled transmitters across its station group — will also establish a common training and maintenance program across all stations. Other operational benefits, according to Jahnke, are a quieter RF environment – “no more earplugs” – and modular transmitter designs that improve redundancy. Specifically, engineers will work with a common, manageable set of spare parts, and continue to operate at near full power as modules are hot-swapped and replaced.

In addition to supplying all transmitters and closed-loop liquid-cooled systems under tight deadline, GatesAir is also working with the SCETV team to avoid disruption across their eight FM radio stations. All eight stations share TV antennas and are co-located with TV systems in common transmitter facilities — a cause of concern for any FM broadcaster that may be temporarily forced from the airwaves due to repack-associated tower and antenna work.

“GatesAir’s service department has worked closely with us and our repack antenna supplier, Dielectric, to ensure that none of our TV or FM operations are interrupted as work progresses,” said Jahnke. “And as we look further ahead, GatesAir has equipped all of these transmitters with ATSC 3.0-ready Maxiva XTE exciters, which brings us one big step closer to a fully IP transport stream. Most of my engineering peers in the industry have been through the DTV transition, and we have learned to prepare ourselves as much as possible to keep our costs down and continue to produce content for viewers. GatesAir has us as well-prepared for the future as possible.”

SCETV is the latest station group to commit to GatesAir for repack systems and/or services, joining broadcasters such as Block Communications, Cordillera, Hearst Television, Heartland Media, Quincy Media, and Raycom Media.

“We’re delighted that SCETV will not only continue to be a GatesAir customer for many years, but they trusted our solutions to reduce their operational costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and seamlessly transition their stations to new repack assignments, with an eye toward an ATSC 3.0 future,” said Joseph Mack, Vice President of Sales, Americas, GatesAir.

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc., a portfolio company of The Gores Group, provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership with all products designed and assembled in the USA. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30-year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit http://www.gores.com.