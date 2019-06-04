SK Telecom Demos First 5G-ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Service for Moving Vehicles

The new solution was jointly developed by SK Telecom working jointly with US-based Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Harman International Industries.

SK Telecom said that it was able to realize the full-screen quality of live broadcasting and show different kinds of advertisements on the car while traveling.

In addition, the vehicle automatically received live traffic, road, and popular restaurant information updates wirelessly via the ATSC 3.0 network when the car enters a specific zone.

SK Telecom also showcased a multi-view service, allowing users to watch terrestrial sports broadcasting from different angles simultaneously, or replay each one at a slow speed. The company said this is a multi-view display works when the ATSC 3.0 network transmitted video taken by the main camera in the stadium, while the 5G network streams live feeds from other cameras.

SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group are working to apply key solutions for 5G, Mobile-Edge Computing (MEC) and Network-Based Media Processing (NBMP) to realize low-latency augmented reality and virtual reality displays.

Josh Gordon is a TV Industry Strategist for ONE Media / Sinclair Broadcast Group