Facilis Wins 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

HUDSON, MA (April 18, 2019)–Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, announced today that its Facilis HUB Shared Storage line was a winner in the 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. The award recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, NV.

Facilis HUB Shared Storage is an all-new line of products developed in response to customer requests for a more compact server chassis, lower-cost hybrid (SSD and HDD) options, and integrated cloud and LTO archive features. It features new, more powerful hardware with new drive capacity options and a brand-new look to both the system and the software interface.

“Many thanks to the NAB for presenting us with this prestigious award,” said Jim McKenna, VP Sales and Marketing at Facilis. “The new Facilis HUB Shared Storage product line was introduced with a compelling set of features for streamlining workflow and automating data backup and archive. It’s our most complete product ever.”

Facilis Object Cloud

A big problem for broadcasters and post facilities is managing multiple interfaces for the various locations of their data. With Facilis Object Cloud, files in multiple locations reside in the same directory structure and are tracked by the Facilis FastTracker asset tracking application in the same database as any active media asset. Object Cloud utilizes Object Storage technology to virtualize a Facilis volume with cloud and LTO locations. This allows access to files that exist either entirely on disk, entirely in the Cloud or on LTO, or even partially on disk and partially in the cloud.

Facilis is the only shared storage network that allows both block-mode Fibre Channel and Ethernet connectivity simultaneously, and the ability to connect through either method with the same permissions, user accounts, and desktop appearance. This vastly simplifies user access, connection resiliency and network permissions.

Every Facilis HUB Shared Storage server comes with unlimited seats of the Facilis FastTracker asset tracking application. Object Cloud Software and Storage package is available for most Facilis servers running version 7.2 or higher. Contact sales@facilis.com for more information.

The 2019 NAB Show Awards Online:

https://www.nabshow.com/happenings/awards-programs/product-of-the-year-awards