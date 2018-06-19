Facilis Technology Deploys Hub Server at Notable Customer Sites Around the World

HUDSON, MA (June 19, 2018) – Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks today announced that its Hub Server, a performance aggregator that can be added to new and existing Facilis shared storage systems, has been deployed in several large and notable customer sites.

The Facilis Hub Server optimizes drive groups and increases the bandwidth available from standard TerraBlock storage systems. It gives new customers a way to scale bandwidth through dynamic aggregation, and current customers a way to extend the usable life of older systems.

New Hub Sever orders from around the world have come in as customers take advantage of the Hub Server’s ability to offload Shared File System processing and increase data resiliency. Just a few of the recent Hub Server installations include:

· NBC Universal Marketing, Universal City, CA

· Sony Pictures Animation, Culver City, CA

· School of Visual Arts, NYC, NY

· NBC Universal International, London, UK

· Buddha Jones, Hollywood, CA

· Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia

· Story House Media Group, Munich, Germany

· Denver Broncos, Denver, CO

· Intel Corporation, Santa Clara, CA

· Schnittwerk GmbH, Cologne, Germany

“With our TerraBlock and Hub Server system, the storage space can be used much more effectively,” commented Marc Czessack, Head of Technical Post at Schnittwerk GmbH in Germany. “This means that no copies and versions have to be created and the individual workstations can also be used more flexibly for several applications. Most workflows have been simplified and automated in many ways. There are certainly cheaper solutions available, but they are far from being as flexible and fast.”

With speeds over 4GB/sec available from a single virtual project-based volume, Hub Server systems offer industry-leading capability. During development of the new Hub

Server, the Facilis team focused on broadcasters and facilities that were seeking to grow their content-creation infrastructure on a limited budget. A key design goal was to bring customers with existing TerraBlock shared storage into the future as well as those purchasing new systems.

“Ever increasing media file sizes with 4K and HDR workflows are continually putting pressure on facility infrastructure,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis Technology. “The Facilis Hub Server is focused on protecting customers’ current storage investment while providing the most future-proof new systems available.”