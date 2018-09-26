EVS XT-VIA servers deployed for ORF in Austria

To modernize its production facilities, Österreichischer Rundfunk – or ORF – will upgrade its live production servers to EVS’ next-generation XT-VIA, alongside several other EVS solutions. These include the new X-ONE single-operator system which will be used to produce smaller sports broadcasts of up to six cameras.

Designed by EVS to allow operators to work with as much flexibility as possible, the XT-VIA servers will enable ORF to futureproof its news, sports and entertainment workflows. One of the XT-VIA servers will be installed in ORF’s new OB Van FÜ01, its first fully IP-based mobile facility.

ORF’s Andreas Fraundorfer said: “As Austria’s public service media provider, having trust in the technology that makes up our live production workflows is very important. It’s for this reason that we’ve ordered EVS servers. We know that we’re going to be able to rely on them to constantly operate at a high-level, no matter what.”

The XT-VIA is the latest in the iconic line up of XT servers. Users can deploy it in workflows that are based on 12G SDI or IP connectivity and can operate it in multiple screen resolutions including 1080i, 1080p and UHD-4K.

Being installed alongside the servers is a range of other EVS products to streamline the live production processes at ORF. These include IPDirector live PAM systems for content management, XFile3 systems and other innovative products like MultiReview, Epsio Paint and Epsio FX.

The broadcaster has also ordered EVS’ X-ONE unified production system, which it will use to produce small and medium sized live sports events. Speaking about the system, Andreas added: “From the outset we were impressed by the operational simplicity of X-ONE. The intuitive nature of the system’s interface means it’s realistic that the system can be operated by a single user. As a result, we’ll be able to deliver more live content while lowering production costs.”

“EVS is renowned for delivering products that give the best value to our customers, no matter what their needs are in the live production market,” said EVS’ VP Sales Central & Northern Europe, Jamie Gordon Mitchell. “This is where ORF has benefitted. The latest XT server provides the most expansive capabilities yet for productions operating in any environment or resolution with a strong view on costs and efficiency. At the same time, they can use X-ONE to output high quality content for events that don’t need as many resources.”