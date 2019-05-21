Embrionix Supplies CBC/Radio-Canada With 25GE IP Monitoring and Conversion Solutions

LAVAL, Quebec — May 21, 2019 — Embrionix announced today that its new 25GE monitoring and conversion solutions have been chosen by CBC/Radio-Canada for the new Maison de Radio-Canada 418,000-square-foot broadcasting center in Montreal. In 2018, CBC/Radio-Canada also chose Embrionix gateways for all of the new facility's HD/UHD IP/SDI conversion requirements.

Maison de Radio-Canada will be home to production and postproduction activities for CBC/Radio-Canada's French services national and English services regional TV, radio, and digital services. This state-of-the-art facility includes 14 studio floors of various size, six TV control rooms, and 18 radio studios. Its massive master control and playout room is designed to accommodate 40 TV channels, 40 web channels, and 160 radio channels.

"With such a massive new undertaking as the buildout of Maison de Radio-Canada, we must be both flexible and forward looking," said François Legrand, senior director, Core Systems Engineering, CBC/Radio-Canada. "With this in mind, Embrionix offers us the most seamless solution for 25GE single-stream SMPTE ST 2110 IP UHD-to-HDMI 2.0 conversion with full SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless redundancy."

Embrionix brings 25GE compatibility to its entire IP solutions portfolio. The company's compact emVIEW, emFUSION-3, and emFUSION-6 IP gateways can now be ordered with 25GE emSFPs inside, and as either single or multimode, greatly reducing the cost of migrating to UHD. Additionally, the new Embrionix 25GE emVIRTU all-IP processing platform enables unprecedent media processing capability in just 1 RU.

"We are thrilled to have been selected once again by CBC/Radio-Canada for their very impressive new Maison Radio-Canada facility, adding to their already-deployed Embrionix HD/UHD gateways with our new, stand-alone SMPTE ST 2110 UHD-to-HDMI 2.0 solutions," said Renaud Lavoie, CEO of Embrionix.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster with a mandate to 'inform, enlighten and entertain', and plays a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As a trusted news source, it offers a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. The broadcaster is leading a transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, converters, and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power and close the gap between fiber optic, coaxial and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. These miniaturized devices can be installed directly inside 10GE, 25GE COTS IP switches or inside the company's 1RU emMODULAR aggregation frame and can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of standalone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals.

With headquarters located outside of Montreal, Canada, Embrionix has design, R&D and sales offices around the world. The company's solutions are also available through a global network of professional value added resellers. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit Embrionix.

