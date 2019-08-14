EditShare Announces Its Next Generation of Leadership

Boston, MA - August 14, 2019 - On the heels of the majority investment from ParkerGale Capital (May 2019), EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent storage and media management solutions, is pivoting its rapidly growing business to better serve its customers across emerging cloud, remote production, and media security workflows with seven strategic leadership appointments:

Robin Adams, Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Robin Adams, who joins EditShare from senior management roles with ChyronHego and EVS, will have strategic oversight of EditShare sales professionals, indirect sales channels, and key accounts. With an emphasis on customer experience and success enablement, Adams will work closely with EditShare’s global marketing team to execute its go-to-market plans that support the global sales teams and move EditShare customers into next-generation solutions and workflows.

Stephen Tallamy, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Stephen Tallamy most recently led cloud architecture for Cisco’s Service Provider Video portfolio - deploying large scale systems in AWS, on-premise, and hybrid cloud. Tallamy will work closely with Andy Liebman, CSO, on strategy and deliver on the technical aspects of the EditShare roadmap.

Sunil Mudholkar, Vice President of Product Management

Leading EditShare global product teams, Vice President of Product Management Sunil Mudholkar is responsible for road-mapping the next generation of EditShare products. An experienced global product team leader, Mudholkar was responsible for defining the end-to-end service provider video platform for Cisco’s Service Provider Video Business. With extensive experience in IT, cloud, and secure media solutions, Mudholkar and team will advance EditShare’s open, collaborative solutions and APIs, enabling new technologies that will improve the EditShare customer creative experience.





Tracy Geist, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Joining the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Geist will be responsible for executing on EditShare’s global marketing vision and go-to-market strategy including strategic partner relationships. Geist’s experience leading world-class marketing and strategic partner organizations for Fortune 500 companies like Cisco and OpenTV will help define innovative programs that shape EditShare brand value and solution adoption across all market verticals.

Bryan Perrotti, Vice President of Engineering

As Vice President of Engineering, Bryan Perrotti will be responsible for managing the engineering teams and advancing EditShare’s core capabilities of collaboration, cloud, and security with its next-generation product plans. Well prepared to lead engineering teams, Perrotti’s most recent success oversaw the development of Cisco’s Service Provider Video portfolio’s groundbreaking protocol converter, which allowed Comcast to wholesale their X1 back office to MSOs (multi-system operators). Perrotti and team will work closely with product management to deliver features and technologies that EditShare customers need to create compelling content and grow their business.

Jackie Hazan, Vice President of People and Operations

With creative culture at the heart of EditShare, the newly created position of Vice President of People and Operations led by Jackie Hazan will focus on developing programs for EditShare’s most valuable and expanding resource: its people. Joining from NBCUniversal where she was a strategic HR partner with global oversight of more than 1,200 employees, Hazan will spearhead EditShare global talent development and people programs.





Scott Bryce, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Successfully navigating the financial waters for two highly successful startups, Broadbus and BNI, Scott Bryce will oversee EditShare global finance and growth trajectory as its new Chief Financial Officer. Taking EditShare’s outstanding year-over-year growth and profitability to the next level, Bryce will be responsible for managing the ParkerGale investment resources to scale EditShare internal research and development teams and technology investments across cloud, remote productions, and media security.

Adams, Tallamy, Mudholkar, Geist, Perrotti, Hazan, and Bryce join existing EditShare senior leadership executives Andy Liebman, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Tara Montford, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Business Development, and Harvey Kohli, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

“EditShare was founded on the idea of fixing pressure points in collaborative media workflows and in doing so, has fundamentally changed the way professionals create and manage content for the better. Our solutions have enabled thousands of media businesses to thrive in a highly competitive market space,” states Conrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare. “Each member of the EditShare executive team has demonstrated extraordinary leadership, building high-performance teams, programs, and innovative solutions that have enabled customer success. They share the same values that have made EditShare’s pioneering spirit and customer-centric focus the heart of the company. With our combined experience, we will continue to deliver transformative solutions that help our customers succeed in creating some of the world’s most-loved content while successfully growing their media business.”

