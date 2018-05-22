EditShare Expands Americas Territory Sales Team

Boston, MA - May 22, 2018 -EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent scale-out storage, automated QC and media management solutions, welcomes new team members Jason Quast to the territory sales director position for Southeast U.S. and Dave Spraker for the territory sales director role for Northwest U.S. and British Columbia, Canada. They join Jeff Barnes and Grant Carroll, who have moved into new territory sales director positions for the Southwest, U.S., and Northeast, U.S. respectively, further strengthening EditShare's geographic coverage for sales and support across North America.



“While today’s IT-based media workflows provide immense efficiencies for production and post-production, as well as flexibility in terms of collaboration and remote access, they also pose challenges for the broadcast, video and film community across important areas such as security and compliance,” says Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “You need expert advice on building a workflow that lets you maximize remote talent and production efficiencies while also giving you protection against cyber theft and helping you avoid delivering shows that require costly technical revisions later. Jeff, Grant, Dave and Jason have years of experience and can provide the sound guidance facilities need when making an investment in their business whether it is migrating to UHD storage, setting up a secure remote workflow, leveraging the cloud cost-effectively or coming in line with new IMF delivery requirements.” All EditShare sales appointments are effective immediately.

Jeff Barnes - Sales Director, Southwestern U.S. Territory

Based out of Glendale, CA and a member of the EditShare family since 2010, Jeff has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast and multimedia sales, integration and management in the areas of film, broadcast, higher education and all facets of post-production. His experience with file-based workflows combined and pipeline management bridges traditional broadcast solutions with emerging TV and Film technologies. Jeff can be reached at: jbarnes@editshare.com.

Grant Carroll - Sales Director, Northeast U.S. Territory

With more than two decades of creative and technical experience, Grant combines the unique blend of “on-the-job” industry perspective from his days as a commercial editor with in-depth shared storage, AQC, pipeline and media asset management workflow knowledge through his 15 plus years working with EditShare. Grant can be reached at: grant@editshare.com.

Jason Quast - Sales Director, Southeast U.S. Territory

With over 20 years working in the media and entertainment industry, Jason joins EditShare from HB Communications where he supplied workflow solutions to clients in the post-production and creative markets sector. Jason's vast experience in the post-production sector will help drive further EditShare growth in the region. Jason can be reached at: jason.quast@editshare.com.

Dave Spraker - Sales Director, Northwest U.S. and British Columbia, Canada Territories

Before joining EditShare, Dave Spraker ran his own system integration consulting company. He also managed the day-to-day operations of a 20-seat UHD NLE connected to EditShare shared storage set up for one of Portland’s largest advertising agencies. Through his hands-on experience, Dave brings a wealth of knowledge in the design, implementation and management of post-production workflows to EditShare. Dave can be reached at: davespraker@editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

