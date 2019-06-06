EasyBroadcast Announces Partnership and Investment in WAW MUSIC Streaming Service

NANTES, France — June 5, 2019 — EasyBroadcast, a leading provider of end-to-end streaming solutions for TV channels, OTT service providers, and enterprises, today announced that it has invested in WAW MUSIC, the next-generation digital music service set to launch in Africa. WAW MUSIC's new streaming platform, WAW MUZIK, has already signed 10 million songs with Universal Music and will have Orange as its leading distributor. Partnering with WAW MUSIC opens up a new revenue stream for EasyBroadcast and strengthens its position in Africa, a continent with an annual growth of 42 percent in the OTT market.

"Having EasyBroadcast as a technical partner and investor gives our new WAW MUZIK service a major boost," said Jean-Philippe Audoli, CEO of WAW MUSIC. "EasyBroadcast's patented technology will help us kick-start music streaming in Africa so that we can quickly start monetizing the service."

WAW MUZIK is a disruptive on-demand service that will offer a wide range of localized music and musical events. In addition to providing localized content, WAW MUZIK will accept micropayments through telecom network operators and local payment services to address users without credit cards.

EasyBroadcast built the Android and iOS mobile streaming applications, transcoding platform, backend, content management system, loyalty points, monetization mechanism, and analytics dashboard for WAW MUSIC's streaming service. In addition to delivering WAW MUZIK content with its innovative hybrid streaming technology, EasyBroadcast will provide ongoing technical support and maintenance. Using EasyBroadcast's hybrid streaming delivery protocol, WAW MUZIK can provide the best possible user experience for end users.

"WAW MUSIC is the smartest and most seamless way to give consumers access to culture around the world, especially in developing countries," said Soufiane Rouibia, CEO at EasyBroadcast. "WAW MUSIC will revolutionize the music industry with its intelligent micro-payment model that uses blockchain technology and its ability to provide the best music prices on the international market with the help of EasyBroadcast's OTT platform."

Founded in 2016, EasyBroadcast is a startup that solves the cost and quality challenges to stream video and audio content over the Internet or enterprise networks. Using its patented viewer-assisted distribution technology, EasyBroadcast provides end-to-end content streaming solutions for TV channels, OTT players, and enterprises. The solutions cover front-end interfaces; back ends; monetization through ads, payments, or subscriptions; content management systems; analytics dashboards; content distribution infrastructure; and all needed features for a successful content business on the Internet. EasyBroadcast's patented technologies make each viewer contribute to the delivery infrastructure by streaming part of the content he is watching to other viewers. This approach improves the quality of streaming, reduces churn, makes viewers spend more time watching content, and reduces stress on the CDN.

