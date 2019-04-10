DTC Broadcast announces North American partnership with Wave Central

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, Wave Central Booth C6934: DTC Broadcast today announced a formal and extensive North American partnership with U.S. based Wave Central, a major provider of wireless broadcast camera and transmission technologies.



Wave Central specializes in providing high end RF solutions for major sports venues across North America. The partnership is structured in a way that gives Wave Central full access to the DTC product portfolio. DTC’s OEM technology will continue to be used within Wave Central’s product portfolio, providing the North American market with regional sales and support, reinforced by Wave Central’s vast RF expertise.



Wave Central’s General Manager Tom Doyle, said, “The benefits of being able to quickly sell, service and support these powerful, well-proven technologies across North America will be huge for fans of Wave Central and DTC’s professional wireless products.”



Existing DTC transmitters and other broadcast technologies will gradually be re-branded in North America to reflect the new association with Wave Central. The first official public showcase for the partnership and products is at NAB 2019 in Booths C6934 and C1108.



DTC Vice President, Broadcast Sales, JP Delport said, “This partnership with Wave Central is not only one of selling product, but also providing world class customer support. Wave Central now has a major hand in augmenting and extending our technology roadmap with more tailored solutions to suit the various markets that exist within North America. The partnership is a major milestone in the ongoing growth and success of DTC Broadcast worldwide.”



Wave Central Executive Vice President, Anthony Sangiovanni, concurs, “North American customers demand cutting-edge technology, require custom solutions and expect good value for their investment. This new partnership with DTC Broadcast will deliver on these demands and so much more. By combining both our companies’ strengths, we can better serve North American broadcasters with world class technology and the after-sales service they deserve.”

About DTC Domo Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries



DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting-edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries. A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic news gathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.



Backed by more than 50 years' experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC’s broadcast portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.



For more information www.domobroadcast.tv



About Wave Central – RF Solutions for the most demanding customers



Wave Central provides world-class RF solutions for the in-house sports venue, entertainment and Broadcast market. CEO Jeff Winemiller, with over 35 years of Broadcast experience founded RF Central, which later evolved into our current company.



At Wave Central, we work closely with our clients and in many cases, we are asked to provide custom solutions to fulfill their requirements. We pride ourselves on being a dynamic company that can offer almost any solution to fit the customer’s needs. Many times, we are asked to make the impossible, possible. It’s our unique approach that allows us to deliver on our promise of providing the market’s absolute best RF wireless systems and after sales service, bar none.



For more information, see www.wavecentralrf.com



