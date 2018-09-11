DTC Broadcast AEON 4K transmitter deployed for Australia’s first live 4K test

Stand 1,F41, IBC2018, RAI, Amsterdam– NEP Australia, which provides outsourced technical production solutions to sports, entertainment, live shows and outside broadcast events, has purchased an additional four DTC AEON RF systems to expand its existing ultra high definition (UHD-4K) inventory.



Marc Segar, Director of Technical Services for NEP Australia, said, “We have been trialling the DTC AEON on a series of 4K test events in the lead up to our inaugural UHD-4K cricket coverage for Foxtel’s FOX SPORTS channels in Australia. The RF performance of AEON in 4K mode is excellent and outperforms our current HD systems.”



From November, Australian cricket fans will be able to view live matches in greater detail than ever before on Foxtel’s new dedicated UHD channel, which will feature every men’s Test match in Australia as well as One Day Internationals, T20 matches, and selected “Big Bash League” games.



NEP, will employ the DTC AEON RF camera systems in four mobile production units – HD11, HD12, HD13 and HD14 – as part of a major upgrade to make them fully UHD-4K capable for FOX SPORTS’ 4K cricket coverage.



DTC Domo Broadcast Regional Sales Manager – APAC, Gareth James, said, “Not only has the success of the trials with NEP and FOX SPORTS paved the way for an exciting new era in Australian sports television, it has led to a repeat order from NEP Australia for additional AEON transmitter technology. We’re grateful for the excellent sales and technical support provided by our partner in the region, AV Group Technologies, led by Managing Director Adrian Chespy."



In related news, NEP Australia’s Segar is scheduled to present two papers at the upcoming IBC 2018 show in Amsterdam from 13-18 September.



Also at IBC, DTC Domo Broadcast will further extend the AEON transmitter range for wireless 4K/UHD video by introducing AEON-CC on Stand 1.F41.



