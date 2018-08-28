DSP4YOU Releases PoE Powered AVB Amplifier and DAC Endpoint with Embedded DSP

HONG KONG, August 28, 2018 – DSP4YOU (www.dsp4you.com), a market leading designer and manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, is proud to announce the release of the NPW-2 (MSRP: $299.99 USD) PoE powered AVB amplifier and the NDAC-2 (MSRP: $299.99 USD) DAC endpoint with embedded DSP. Both are now shipping through the DSP4YOU website.

“The NDAC-2 is an Audio Video Bridging (AVB) endpoint combining network audio streaming, DAC, and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) in a pocket size box,” explained Tony Rouget, miniDSP and DSP4YOU CEO. “A single CAT5/6 network cable provides power, low latency audio, and control for a true Plug & Play experience.”

The NDAC-2 system consists of three key elements, including:

· The Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology powered by a 500MHz XMOS processor which provides low latency, uncompressed and tightly synchronized streams to each speaker over standard networks. Thanks to its compliance with IEEE 1722.1, it is Plug & Play with 3rd party AVB devices such as Apple OSx, Biamp Systems, Audioscience, Echo Audio…

· An on-board 400MHz Analog Devices SHARC processor also enables substantial signal processing for true high-resolution audio capability and equalization, crossover, and room correction capabilities. All to be accessed and programmed with miniDSP’s easy-to-use interface software.

· A stereo DAC powered by ESS Technology ES9018K2M outputs balanced out on phoenix terminal blocks.

“With its Power Over Ethernet (POE) capability or external +12VDC supply, the NDAC-2 is easily installed in a matter of minutes,” Rouget added.

The NPW-2 is a PoE+ amplifier combining network audio streaming, Class D amplification, and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) into a pocket size enclosure.

“A single CAT5/6 network cable provides power, low latency audio and control for a true Plug & Play experience,” said Rouget. “Just like the NDAC-2, with NPW-2’s Power Over Ethernet (POE) capability or external +12VDC supply allows the NPW-2 to be easily installed in a matter of minutes.”

The NPW-2 also system consists of three key elements, including:

· The Audio Video Bridging (AVB) technology powered by a 500MHz XMOS processor which provides low latency, uncompressed and tightly synchronized streams to each speaker over standard networks. Thanks to its compliance with IEEE 1722.1, it is Plug & Play with 3rd party AVB devices such as Apple OSx, Biamp Systems, Audioscience, Echo Audio…

· An on-board 400 MHz Analog Devices SHARC processor also enables substantial signal processing for true high-resolution audio capability and equalization, crossover.

· A novel multi-level switching audio amplifier technology provides 2x15W for powering up to two speakers.

For more information on NPW-2, please visit https://www.dsp4you.com/product-page/npw-2

For more information on NDAC-2, please visit https://www.dsp4you.com/product-page/ndac-2

For more information on DSP4YOU, please visit www.dsp4you

For more information on miniDSP, please visit www.miniDSP.com

About miniDSP

Started back 2009 and based in Hong Kong, miniDSP and DSP4YOU are technology companies that focus on Digital Signal Processing platforms (DSP) for a wide range of applications. We're a group of passionate engineers who love electronics, building new ventures, and working hand-in-hand with the audio community. We care about our customers and how we can help solve their problems.

Just one hour away from Shenzhen, China's biggest electronic manufacturing hub, we have the advantages of being part of the “action.” Our passion for technology and our “Agile” product development philosophy are the key drivers of the growth of our company and in-house IP.

