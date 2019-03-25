Red Dot Honours DPA Microphones With A Prestigious Design Award

DPA Microphones’ d:fine™ CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone has been awarded a prestigious Red Dot Award in the Product Design 2019 category.

Presented annually to designers and companies whose products represent the very best in design and innovation, the distinctive Red Dot has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality.

Commenting on this year’s winning entries, Professor Dr Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, says: “I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead.”

DPA’s CEO Kalle Hvidt Nielsen adds: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised by Red Dot’s expert product design jury, which we understand tested more than 5,000 products before coming to their decision. This is an incredible endorsement for DPA’s R&D team, which spent many months developing our 6000 Series microphone capsule – the smallest microphones we have ever made – and working with customers in various industry sectors to perfect a headset that is secure, lightweight, unobtrusive, easy to fit and extremely comfortable to wear. At DPA we have always prided ourselves in creating products that not only sound great but also look sleek and sophisticated. Winning this award is a massive endorsement and we couldn’t be more pleased.”

The 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone is designed to be visually appealing in its simplicity - clean lines and natural shape. Its discreet and elegant design ensures usability across a wide range of uses. Although the advanced mechanical design is a work of art in itself, the basic premise of the headset is to be nearly invisible. Whether a user is performing in a play or reporting the news, they can be sure that the audience is focusing on the message they are giving, not the tools of the trade.

Since its launch in September 2018, the 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone has been well received and its commercial success has led to significant sales around the world, and across many different market sectors including broadcast, corporate and live sound. Among the prestigious companies now committed to this exciting new technology are the Italian State Broadcaster RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana), the Danish Broadcasting Company (DR), Stage Entertainment, a world leading producer of musicals and Elevation Church, a megachurch located in the USA.

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year’s best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation”, their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

DPA will be presented with its Award at a special Gala ceremony at the Aalto-Theatre in Essen, Germany on July 8th 2019. At the subsequent Designers’ Night party, the Red Dot laureates will receive their certificates and the d:fine 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone will join the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all of the award-winning products. From that date, it will also be on show in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online and in the Red Dot Design App.

