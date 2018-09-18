DPA Microphones Chalks Up Impressive Sales Results In Germany

DPA Microphones’ philosophy of getting closer to dealers and customers has paid dividends in Germany where its new dedicated sales team and reorganized partner structure is achieving results that have exceeded the company’s initial expectations by far.

The new company structure and the introduction of new products such as DPA’s CORE by DPA amplifier technology has led to this very positive reaction from the German market.

To consolidate this success, DPA has launched a dedicated German website – www.dpamicrophones.de – that addresses this important market in its native language and focuses on news, new product information, case studies and local events. It also offers a store locator and product configurator, making it very easy for DPA users to identify exactly the right microphone for their specific needs.

DPA took the decision to strengthen its presence in Germany at the end of 2017 so that it could offer customers better support and improved access to its exceptional product range. The well-known team has a great knowledge and expertise of DPA’s product range and the many different areas of the audio industry that DPA serves.

Heading the German operation is Martin Kaaber, DPA’s VP of Sales for DACH and Benelux. He is supported by Business Development Manager Florian Kresse, Key Account Manager North Reinhard Stelter and Key Account Manager South Mike Brühl. As of July 1st, Pernille Satsman-Nørhede also joined the team as Customer Relation Manager, with responsibility for managing and coordinating DPA workshop and seminar events that are already proving very popular in Germany.

“I have no doubt that our highly motivated team has played an important role in our success to date,” says Martin Kaaber. “However, we are not resting on our laurels because we know there is still a great deal more we can offer the market. For example, product and sales training conducted in German is in huge demand, so Florian Kresse has taken on this responsibility, with the backing of DPA’s highly skilled staff in Denmark. We are also delighted to have Pernille onboard as her contribution to the team will enable us to deliver even better assistance and support to the German market.”

Kaaber says that the structural changes have been very well received by German partners, all of which are strong in different market segments and have already helped DPA extend its brand reach.

“We only sell to the market through our partner network which allows us to support our partners while at the same time fostering close relationships with end users because our emphasis is on support rather than sales. We firmly believe in getting closer to our customers so that we can learn what they need and want in a microphone solution and what obstacles they are trying to overcome.”

A good example of DPA’s ‘Get Closer’ approach to product development is CORE by DPA, which powers its line of d:screet™ miniature lavalier, d:fine™ headset and d:vote™ 4099 Instrument Microphones and creates an even clearer sound by lowering overall distortion and expanding the dynamic range.

“The German market has quickly adopted this new technology and we are seeing a significant increase in the amount of CORE products sold,” Martin Kaaber adds. “Many of our rental partners are switching their DPA products for the equivalent CORE by DPA version and more and more dealers and system integrators are specifying CORE products as the new standard. In recent months we have seen a number of key productions such as Mamma Mia the Musical and Wahnsinn – The Wolfgang Petry Musical relying entirely on CORE by DPA microphones and the feedback we have had from the production companies has been fantastic. We have many more CORE equipped German projects in the pipeline so, for us, the future of this technology is looking very promising indeed.”

