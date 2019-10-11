Digital Nirvana Introduces Trance

Visit Digital Nirvana at the 2019 NAB Show New York, Booth N369

FREMONT, Calif. — Oct. 10, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of next-generation media-monitoring and metadata generation services, today introduced Trance — an enterprise-level, cloud-based closed captioning and metadata enhancement solution. Through features such as cloud-based architecture, an integrated and automated speech-to-text (STT) engine, and an easy-to-use interface, Trance brings significant new efficiencies to captioning and subtitling workflows.

"Trance is the latest addition to Digital Nirvana's lineup of smart solutions for media organizations, designed to decrease costs and increase the productivity of in-house teams by orders of magnitude," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Nirvana. "Honed over two decades, Digital Nirvana's service offering for closed captioning, metadata generation, and transcription delivers the industry's most accurate closed captions with the fastest turnarounds. With Trance, all of the features that have empowered our internal teams are now available in a closed captioning platform that is highly reliable, accurate, cost-effective, and easy to use."

Through integration with a proven STT engine, Trance includes advanced speech-to-text capabilities that enable the solution to generate automatic, multilingual transcripts for every work item within the application. Automated STT transcript generation delivers productivity improvements ranging from 60% to 97%, with an additional 40% gain in workflow efficiency compared to conventional desktop applications.

Trance delivers further gains by centralizing workflows such as job allocation, caption edits, role assignment, report generation, and status monitoring for streamlined project management. The browser-based UI is easy to use and speeds up the process of reviewing STT content, and the cloud-based architecture helps users access content from anywhere and eliminates the need for individual software installs and updates. Plus, Trance has the ability to ingest Avid assets directly for caption generation and/or metadata enhancement. Users can access media assets from cloud storage, Avid Media Central, SFTP, local servers, or via an API, and the final output can be automatically converted into multiple sidecar formats and sent to predefined destinations.

Trance is making its industry debut at the 2019 NAB Show New York and will be showcased in the Digital Nirvana booth, N369. More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

# # #

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/191010DigitalNirvana.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-Trance-Example.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-Trance-Flow.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-Trance-Logo.jpg

Photo Caption: Digital Nirvana's Trance, an All-New, Cloud-Based Solution for Closed Captioning and Metadata Enhancement

Follow Digital Nirvana:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/digital_nirvana

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-nirvana-inc.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Digital.Nirvana.Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DigitalNirvanaVideo