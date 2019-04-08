Digital Nirvana Harnesses AI Tools in Media Services Portal for Advanced Compliance Logging

FREMONT, Calif. — April 2, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media monitoring and metadata generation services, today unveiled powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its Media Services Portal that can be accessed seamlessly by the company's MonitorIQ broadcast-monitoring solution.

Digital Nirvana's Media Services Portal is a comprehensive, one-stop suite of solutions for meeting the full gamut of broadcasters' closed-captioning requirements. Media Services Portal offers powerful, AI-powered capabilities such as automatic closed caption generation, intelligent quality checking of captions, and a video intelligence engine that can detect ads, logos, objects, and faces. As a comprehensive broadcast-monitoring solution, MonitorIQ is able to take advantage of these capabilities to enhance and accelerate functions of a typical compliance logger.

"The integration of MonitorIQ and Media Services Portal opens up a whole new world of AI-enhanced possibilities for broadcasters to record, store, and repurpose content," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Digital Nirvana. "Through intelligent and immediate logging and feedback of content quality and compliance, broadcasters are better-positioned to meet regulatory, compliance, and licensing requirements for closed captioning, decency, and advertising monitoring."

Linux-based for maximum security and reliability, MonitorIQ automatically records and monitors linear and/or OTT streams and uses the AI capabilities in Media Services Portal to alert for closed-caption quality issues and search the stored video for objects, ads, logos, and people. Of particular interest to Avid users is the Metadator component in Media Services Portal, which uses built-in media intelligence for object and scene recognition – together with automatic speech-to-text technology – to help create accurate, multilingual captions and metadata for Avid assets. In addition, the quality check service in Media Services Portal leverages AI to provide automated closed-caption quality assessment and caption realignment. MonitorIQ is able to access all of these capabilities to enhance asset searching and streamline closed caption compliance.

More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

# # #

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. Digital Nirvana's compliance-driven solutions offer its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/190402DigitalNirvana.docx

Visit Digital Nirvana at the 2019 NAB Show in Booth SU9807

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Digital_Nirvana%20added%20powerful%20new%20%23AI%20tools%20to%20their%20Media%20Services%20Portal%20to%20further%20enhance%20content%20quality%20and%20compliance.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2THbzfy%20@NABShow

Follow Digital Nirvana:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/digital_nirvana

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-nirvana-inc.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Digital.Nirvana.Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DigitalNirvanaVideo