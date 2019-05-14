Digital Alert Systems and Kaltura First to Bring EAS Alerts to Cloud TV Services

Pay TV Show, DENVER, and NEW YORK — May 14, 2019 — Digital Alert Systems, the global leader in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, and Kaltura, a leading video technology provider, today announced an unprecedented achievement. Following a joint integration, the Kaltura TV Platform is the first cloud TV service to support Digital Alert Systems' EAS-NET™ communications protocol, allowing joint customers to comply with Emergency Alert System (EAS)/Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) regulations by providing critical emergency messages within their Cloud TV deployments.

North American operators and media companies are required to provide emergency alerts to viewers via their TV service. With the increasing shift from traditional broadcast to IP video services, Kaltura customers are now assured their Cloud TV solutions comply as well.

Gideon Gilboa, Kaltura senior vice president of product and marketing, Media and Telecom, said, "Kaltura's Cloud TV Platform combines the best of pay TV and OTT. We are in the business of helping our customers transform their legacy TV services into next-generation cloud and IP-based TV experiences. This includes all of the benefits of OTT — not only personalization, multiscreen apps, and improved TCO and agility, but also the ‘nuts and bolts' of traditional pay TV, such as EAS alerts."

To support EAS-NET, Kaltura enhanced its existing push notification and in-app messaging capabilities. With the new integration, the Kaltura TV Platform receives alert information over EAS-Net and dispatches the alerts in real time to relevant Cloud TV client applications, including mobile devices, managed STBs, and unmanaged STBs. Viewers see the emergency messages as push notifications on their connected screens when watching content or even when browsing within the application.

"We're constantly striving to enhance emergency communications across a number of platforms, and finding the right partners, like Kaltura, who are able to leverage EAS-Net continues to showcase our evolution in the Cloud TV era," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alerts Systems. "As the means of TV consumption is rapidly changing, our customers can continue to count on us to help ensure compliance and their overall success."

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the Cloud TV, OVP (Online Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), and EVP (Enterprise Video Platform) markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura's Media and Telecom business unit helps companies make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that caters to the exacting demands of modern TV viewers.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD, and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform lets companies experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior to optimize engagement and better meet business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) for radio and television broadcasters. In 2009, Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics, whose EAS products are the widely accepted standard for CATV. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, Digital Alert Systems provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Digital Alert Systems, Monroe Electronics, and One-Net™ brands and maintains its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world.

More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com and www.monroe-electronics.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

