Densitron introduces new high resolution rack mount display module

Kent, UK, 25 June 2019 –Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, today introduced the UReady 2U Full Surface Rack Display, a new 2RU TFT display designed for signal and picture monitoring and as a control system with multitouch projected capacitive touch (PCT) for a wide range of applications including broadcast, AV, electronics and others.

With a 16.3” horizontal, high resolution visible screen size, the 2U full surface rack display enables multiple video picture monitor and audio level displays to be viewed side by side. The PCT functionality provides the benefit of enabling the display to be interactive with a multiple range of common signal interfaces.

Densitron Global Business Development Director, Chris Goodhall, said “The introduction of the 2U full surface rack display is significant because it’s an excellent fit for a market gap. The aim is to solve the problem of low resolution in the majority of displays associated with rack-sized products. The major benefits of PCT screen durability, reliability, and image clarity are obvious, but its high resolution IPS screen and smartphone-like feel and responsiveness really set it apart.”

The functionality and visibility of many similar products are still limited by what can fit within the available space in a rack room. Most require some type of operational user interface, but those interfaces are usually basic, typically consisting of a small, low resolution display of limited functionality coupled with perhaps a few mechanical buttons and/or rotary dials.

Users today expect to be able to create enhanced user interfaces for such rack mounted devices, but until now there haven’t been suitable displays for that.

What Densitron has done is provide a smartphone-like display, the usable part of which covers the majority of the 19” rack width. This enables users to create and arrange an interface that is best suited to their business and specific application in a way that is both highly visible and far more flexible.

Goodhall added, “For example, on most existing rack mounted devices, it had not really been possible to provide a usefully visible preview of content on the device, if there even was a display.

“The 2U full surface rack display enables users to easily preview, at a high resolution, what is going out via that device. It also enables users to easily change the look and size of the GUI to suit their preferences. It includes many of the familiar multitouch and swipe functions you will find on modern-day smart phones and tablets.”

The display’s high resolution 1920 x 285 screen is thought to be unique to the broadcast industry. Importantly, its IPS technology ensures the widest possible viewing angles, which is particularly important to the broadcast market as it provides high visibility from almost any angle.

The 2U full surface rack display is available now but will make its official debut at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam from 13-17 September on Stand B41, Hall 8.

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch based HMI (Human Machine Interface) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

