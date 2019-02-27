Dalet Galaxy five Propels Delivery of Music, News and Historical Content for Israeli Broadcaster Galei Tsahal

Paris, France – February 27, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that Israeli national radio network Galei Tsahal (Galatz) is upgrading to the Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM) and Workflow Orchestration platform to enable workflows that better serve its audience with greater access to content across its digital channels and social networks. A leading music radio station that sets the tone and playlist for the country, Galatz is also known for its news and thematic programs featuring politicians, military leaders, and influential citizens. A Dalet customer since 2006, Galatz undertook the upgrade to enhance production and delivery of its music and news-related content through social media networks, enhance its reporters’ abilities to file stories from the field using Dalet On-the-Go, and use AI-powered speech-to-text algorithms to enable wider accessibility to its rich historical archives, which date back to its founding in 1950.

“The upgrade to Dalet Galaxy five is enabling us to build a new content value chain, better integrating our social media channels across our operations, and leveraging AI services to make our entire inventory more discoverable and better monetized,” states Izak Pasternak, head of the technical department, Galatz. “We are able to make this quantum leap forward with the confidence of a decade-long partnership that is embedded in collaboration and success.”





Amplifying audience engagement

With Dalet Galaxy five, Galatz will be able to make all content that is produced in the production system available to social media publishing with a click of a button. Social media content performance (views, likes, shares) will be analyzed by the broadcaster; that data will be used to make better-informed decisions as to what to provide audiences next, helping to deliver a more enjoyable experience to listeners. Because the system is fully integrated with social channels, Galatz will be able to easily tap into the newly indexed archives and distribute topical collections of historical content across social networks - something that they have not been able to do before. Izak explains, “In terms of social media, today there is no connection between the system that is broadcasting content and the social media channels we want to publish to. With more and more people consuming news and content through social networks, it’s imperative for us to move to an integrated platform that can help us engage with audiences on a whole new level. Dalet Galaxy five enables us to do just that.”



Reporting from the field

Connecting in-the-field reporters directly to the newsroom, Dalet On-the-Go lets journalists organize and submit comprehensive news packages from their mobile device. Users can record interviews, write stories, and assemble and upload packages to the Dalet Galaxy five content catalog for sharing across the station or sending direct to air.



AI opens the archives

With a vast amount of valuable historic information under its care, Galatz wanted to make its archives open to the public for the first time online. Leveraging Dalet Media Cortex, the new AI cloud service of Dalet Galaxy five, the network applied AI-driven, speech-to-text algorithms to all archived content, turning it into text that is both searchable and accessible via an online portal.



“Until now our content producers had to manually add metadata into the media asset management system, then an archivist would review it to make sure it was filled in properly,” explains Izak. “If our archives team wanted to find something, they had to remember how it might be catalogued and in which categories. Going back into the archive to transcribe it all manually would have been cost-prohibitive.” Izak continues, “Now, with Dalet Media Cortex everything is searchable since it’s processed through the speech-to-text engine. This saves us significant resource time and effort. And what’s more important, Israeli citizens can sit at home and enjoy the archive, simply by searching online. Dalet Media Cortex has made it extremely easy to search and find content from any point in time since 1950, which to a large degree, is the history of Israel itself.”



Dalet’s Johann Zemmour, general manager of Dalet EMEA and APAC concludes, “Dalet is proven time and time again as a trusted technical partner to help customers achieve successful business transformations. In this case for Galatz, Dalet’s forward-thinking development of AI tools within Dalet Media Cortex enables the network to expand the use of its archives by making an extremely large amount of content available and searchable to its citizens. That could not have been realistically achieved by any other means.” Zemmour concludes, “Galatz recognizes the importance of providing its audience with experiences on the platforms of their choice and worked closely with Dalet to deliver on that demand.”

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.



Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.



Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).



Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600



####

