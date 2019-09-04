New Dalet Cube NG Brings Advanced Broadcast Graphics to Dalet Unified News Operations

Paris, France – September 4, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today the release of its next generation platform for news graphics and workflows, Dalet Cube. Fully integrated across the Dalet Unified News Operations solution powered by Dalet Galaxy five, the state-of-the-art, full-featured Dalet Cube graphics platform leverages the industry-leading Brainstorm real-time graphics engine to deliver superior 2D and 3D branding and visuals. Suited for both on-air and file-based graphics creation, the Dalet Cube unified approach enables news broadcasters to easily create dynamic branding and up-level visual storytelling across traditional, digital and social channels.

“Great graphics play a key role in impactful storytelling and deepening viewer engagement. The expansive capabilities of Dalet Cubepowered by the Brainstorm graphics engine is a significant upgrade for what our Dalet Galaxy five news customers can achieve in terms of creating riveting visual narratives across all distribution channels,” comments Kevin Savina, Director of Product Strategy, Dalet.

A major upgrade to the existing Dalet Cube graphics platform, Dalet Cube offers a redesigned, highly scalable architecture and modern web-based UI. The embedded, high-performance Brainstorm real-time 3D graphics engine significantly expands on-air and file-based graphics capabilities with its support for 4K and user-defined options, added primitives for building 2D and 3D graphics, support for Unicode fonts and languages, and outstanding transition logic. Noted news broadcasters that rely on the Brainstorm real-time graphics engine include CNBC, NHK, RAI, RTHK, RTVE, TVN and many others.

“Brainstorm’s real-time graphics engine has proven its power, flexibility and reliability in hundreds of installations all over the world,” says David Alexander, Brainstorm’s Commercial Director. “And we are now very excited with this new opportunity, forging a long-term relationship with Dalet by working together to provide news broadcasters with state-of-the-art features and a very versatile toolset with the Brainstorm engine at the core of Dalet Cube. The ease, speed and flexibility of content creation offered by the new Dalet Cube, which are well recognised hallmarks of Brainstorm’s graphics engine, empower broadcasters with greater capabilities to better engage with their audiences and enhance the viewer experience with more visually attractive graphics and improved storytelling.”

Feature highlights of the new Dalet Cubeinclude:

Advanced Materials and Objects – Thanks to the Brainstorm graphics engine, Dalet Cubesupports a wide range of objects including spheres, curves and arrows with extensive control over parameters. It also includes a particle generator for creating visual effects such as fire, smoke, rain and more, and other special objects that can be dynamically linked to external data parameters.

– Thanks to the Brainstorm graphics engine, Dalet Cubesupports a wide range of objects including spheres, curves and arrows with extensive control over parameters. It also includes a particle generator for creating visual effects such as fire, smoke, rain and more, and other special objects that can be dynamically linked to external data parameters. Font and Text Management – Dalet Cube offers full control over 2D and 3D text including size, texture, shading and mapping. It also includes support for Unicode fonts and a wide range of languages including Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Japanese, Korean and Thai.

– Dalet Cube offers full control over 2D and 3D text including size, texture, shading and mapping. It also includes support for Unicode fonts and a wide range of languages including Arabic, Chinese, Cyrillic, Japanese, Korean and Thai. Format and Resolution Independent – Dalet Cubeis resolution independent and supports HD, 2K, 4K, 8K, UHD and beyond, as well as digital and social graphics formats and workflows.

– Dalet Cubeis resolution independent and supports HD, 2K, 4K, 8K, UHD and beyond, as well as digital and social graphics formats and workflows. Tweet to Graphics – No story is complete until it’s been posted on social; the moment users transform a tweet into a graphic, that graphic becomes an object within Dalet that journalists can either schedule in a production rundown or play out on-air with the news package.

– No story is complete until it’s been posted on social; the moment users transform a tweet into a graphic, that graphic becomes an object within Dalet that journalists can either schedule in a production rundown or play out on-air with the news package. Ease-of-Use – Dalet Cubefeatures simple-to-use tools and tight integration with Dalet Galaxy five that facilitate the adoption of graphics creation and use across the newsroom.

Fully integrated with Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Cubegives news broadcasters a complete solution for building impactful graphics to enhance a news story. Thanks to this native connection, changes to graphics can be made on playback, with advanced support for updating behavior and conditions. Users can add CG elements into the video project for either playout or burn-in, and graphics will trigger automatically at playout wherever the journalists placed CGs on the timeline. With total control of graphics playout with the on-air video operator, news teams can better allocate resources and improve operations all around.

Dalet Galaxy five tracks every graphic object, allowing graphic designers, journalists, producers and other staff to search on any and every graphic element, making it easier than ever to repurpose graphics and objects, keeping a broadcaster’s brand consistent across all distribution outlets while maintaining efficiency.

For more information on Dalet Cube and other Dalet solutions, please visit https://www.dalet.com/cube.

Better Together - Join us for a Very Special Dalet Pulse Event!

This IBC2019, the Dalet Pulse media innovation summit will expand its platform to include Ooyala. Celebrating the joining of two great media teams and technologies, the Dalet Pulse theme this year, Better Together, will give attendees a chance to learn about the extended product portfolio and how it helps leading media organizations develop agile content supply chains, deliver unique content experiences to multi-platform audiences, and increase revenues with Dalet solutions and partner technologies. It’s also a unique opportunity to meet the expanded team.

Thursday, 12 September

Bar Restaurant Pompstation, Amsterdam

Keynote: 17:30 - 19:00

Party: 19:00 - 22:00

Register now via https://www.dalet.com/events/dalet-pulse-ibc-2019.

Book a Private Briefing to Learn More About Dalet

Take the opportunity to have a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how the latest products and solutions can help you better create, manage and distribute content. Book a meeting via https://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-show-2019.

Press can contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a media briefing.

About Brainstorm

Brainstorm is a 25-year-old specialist company dedicated to providing industry-leading real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions for broadcast, feature film production and corporate presentations. Brainstorm has more than 2,500 installations worldwide since its foundation in 1993, including many of the world’s leading broadcasters plus numerous smaller and regional stations. For more information visit www.brainstorm3d.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, LFP) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

