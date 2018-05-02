Dalet Augments Game-to-Fans Workflows at SportsInnovation 2018

Paris, France – May 2, 2018 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will showcase and explainits market-leading sports content solutions with its award-winning Dalet Galaxy five media asset management (MAM) and workflow orchestration platform at the SportsInnovation 2018conference held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from May 8-9, on stand P1.

Dalet addresses the entire sports content life cycle with a holistic approach, empowering organizations through a streamlined “conception-to-consumption”paradigm by unifying content acquisition & analysis with fast-paced highlights, live show production control in parallel with its multiplatform publishing.“The agile Dalet platform unifies assets and resources, allowing you to connect remote teams and sites to a data model and framework that provides actionable insights and supports augmented productions workflows to monetize sports assets and create the ultimate fan experience across all channels,”comments Luc Comeau, head of sports strategy, Dalet. “At SportsInnovation 2018, we will showcase how practical applications of these new frameworks and purpose-built sports content capabilities, including new artificial intelligence integrations, comprehensive social media operations and hybrid workflows, manage all stages of the media lifecycle and deliver more value to the organisation right here and now, while building a robust and flexible foundation for continuous adaptation.”

Optimized Sports Data Management

With integration for industry standard sports feeds and cognitive services such as Face Recognition, Dalet augments sports organizations’ existing live and archival content data sets with comprehensive external data, expediting the overall content enrichment process. Users can then leverage Dalet’s fast production tools to quickly locate best possible assets to use from inventory and make informed decisions that enhance audience engagement or facilitate further monetization and licensing opportunities of the assets.

Building a Living Sports Library - The Sportcast Example

Sportcast, a subsidiary of DFL-Bundesliga, has implemented Dalet as its “Living Library.” Providing the host signal in HD and capturing sports data via OPTA integration, Sportcast manages the archives for all Bundesliga matches. The volume of content housed in the DFL's 5 PetaBytes vaults increases by approximately 5,000 hours a year. Dalet Galaxy offers Sportcast a unified catalogue and core infrastructure complemented by orchestrated workflows and task-specific tool sets for each business area enabling media organizations like DFL Bundesliga to deploy a single MAM for individual parts of the business or enterprise-wide. Other Dalet sports customers include teams and venues such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers (Spectrum Sports), OM TV, Benfica TV, and Toronto Maple Leafs; broadcasters and networks such as Mediaset, CBS Sports, Fox Sports 1 and Perform to name a few.

New Dalet Galaxy five Capabilities shown at SportsInnovation 2018

Dalet Galaxy five delivers a number of important functional enhancements and three major technology innovations that augment sports media operations and enable new sports workflows. The first enables sports organizations to leverage AI across the workflow, the second leverages hybrid infrastructures with on-premises and Cloud deployments, and the third puts digital and social media at the core of the operations. SportsInnovation 2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about the new Dalet Galaxy five feature highlights.

More on Dalet Sports Solutions

Dalet Sports Solution enables fast-paced, effective game-to-fans workflows by leveraging the Dalet Galaxy five unified and collaborative platform, empowering sports organizations such as broadcasters, venues and federations with a new set of content production, management, and distribution tools, as well as powerful audience engagement capabilities.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability. Adopted by leading broadcasters, Dalet Cube is a suite of applications to create, manage and deliver graphics in a newsroom scenario.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

