Dalet Galaxy five Brings AI, Social Media and Hybrid Workflows to BroadcastAsia2018

Singapore – May 17, 2018 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced that it will showcase its award-winning Dalet Galaxy five media asset management and workflow orchestration platform for the first time at the BroadcastAsia2018 show, held in Singapore from June 26-28, on stand 4R4-06. “Dalet customers are looking for efficient ways to produce new forms of content, generated with efficient, AI-powered multiplatform productions and designed for cross-channel, complementary experiences that drive better engagement,” comments César Camacho, general manager, Dalet Asia Pacific. “At BroadcastAsia2018, Dalet will showcase how its evolutive Dalet Galaxy five platform is augmenting media operations with smart, orchestrated workflows, and enabling forward-thinking business models.”

Dalet Galaxy five delivers three key enhancements; the first enables broadcasters and media organizations to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the workflow, the second leverages hybrid infrastructures with on-premises and Cloud deployments, the third puts social media at the core of the operations.

BroadcastAsia2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about the following Dalet Galaxy five feature highlights:

Artificial Intelligence Framework

Powered by Dalet Media Cortex, the new Dalet Galaxy five AI framework connects, orchestrates and fine-tunes purpose-driven combinations of AI models, enabling media organizations to build intelligent workflows that assist users with recommendations, facilitate collaboration with smart matching, and use predictive analytics for better provisioning and automated decision-making.

Dalet Content Discovery, the first application to leverage this new AI framework, uses data generated by cognitive services, combined with existing metadata, to build smart content recommendations for editorial and creative teams. Learn more.

Social Media Framework

The Dalet Social Media framework enables newsrooms to treat social media as an integrated part of their overall news operation. Journalists can harvest, analyze, produce and deliver fast-paced news on social media platforms alongside traditional outlets. The story-centric workflow offers familiar indicators such as number of views, likes, shares, as well as audience comments and threads. Visual engagement data lets journalists know how their posts are performing with their audience and discover new angles audiences are expecting. With analytical tools and dynamic content at their fingertips, journalists can quickly evolve posts into deeper stories or segue into a new angle. New capabilities include social media popularity indicators, Twitter harvester, scheduling and approval of social posts, expanded emoji library, contextual graphics and subtitles. Learn more.

Hybrid Workflows and Operations

Dalet Galaxy five introduces new integrations with AWS infrastructure services, enabling hybrid scalable architectures that help minimize content handling costs and introduce more mobility in the user experience while enhancing the security of content.

Enhanced Workflow Orchestration

The new version of the Dalet Workflow Engine included in Dalet Galaxy five offers enhanced task management, high availability and new API services that simplify the integration with third-party systems. Recently added capabilities shown at BroadcastAsia2018 include top-down view of group tasks and shared task lists as well as task time tracking and data aggregation for reporting and analysis.

Component-Based Workflows Power Multiplatform Productions

Dalet Galaxy five disintermediates the media supply chain, allowing users to produce, manage and distribute content at the component level, a much more efficient and flexible way to facilitate complex and mass content volume workflows such as multiplatform news production and international programs preparation, localization and versioning.

The model is particularly adapted to new families of standards such as the Interoperable Mastering Format or IMF. Dalet Galaxy five features a comprehensive set of tools within Dalet Webspace to manage end-to-end component-based IMF workflows from acquisition to production, versioning, packaging and distribution. This includes receiving IMF packages, referencing IMF assets in a central repository, leveraging IMF metadata, both technical and editorial, to search on all assets and data; generating proxies for preview of track files and CPLs in Dalet WebSpace; visualizing assets relationships (track files and CPLs, CPLs and OPLs), automating the creation of new versions, connecting CPLs using EIDR (Entertainment Identifier Registry) and ISAN (International Standard Audiovisual Number) ids. Learn more.

Enhanced Collaboration

Beyond media management, Dalet Galaxy five is a full communication and collaboration platform for connected teams. New collaboration enhancements include Media Bins that provide the ultimate in media sharing flexibility; Dalet On-the-Go brings programs management tools to your phone and tablet; the updated Dalet Chat capabilities allow users to work by thread and embed assets such as graphics, audio and video files to provide a more comprehensive communication stream.

Comprehensive Editing Experience

Dalet Galaxy five offers a more comprehensive and collaborative editing experience to fit any workflow and editor's needs. Dalet Webspace features a story-boarder for cut editing anywhere; the Dalet OneCut built-in desktop editor gets richer with more editing tracks, new transitions and effects; the Dalet Xtend integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC expands to support Adobe Projects as well as the Dalet CG-on-the-Timeline model.

Enhanced Show Automation

Expanding production control automation capabilities, Dalet Galaxy five offers a new version of Dalet On-Air, featuring new automation events macros for control of studio devices such as lighting, audio and camera position but also deep integration of these automation events with the full orchestration layer of the platform.

Business Intelligence

The new version of the Dalet Report Center features new set of data extractions and data model that supports analysis and reporting on a new set of business indicators. At BroadcastAsia2018, Dalet will illustrate this with some first business reports focused on a typical news operation and its contents.

