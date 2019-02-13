Crystal Vision brings flexible IP platform and SDI profanity delays to the 2019 NAB Show (Booth SL11513)

On Booth SL11513 at the 2019 NAB Show Crystal Vision will be showing its flexible IP platform, the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware and its initial software apps: IP gateways between SDI and SMPTE 2022 or 2110, and IP to IP translators which can make adjustments to IP flows and are ideal for use as a media firewall. The company will also be demonstrating its popular SDI chroma keyers, logo keyers, video delays, color correctors and fail-safe routing switches – including its new profanity delay range which make it easy to remove unwanted audio or video from a live feed.

The MARBLE-V1 media processor is the industry's most flexible solution to video over IP. Crystal Vision's IP products are software apps which run on MARBLE-V1 hardware, with apps that are bought with the hardware able to be replaced with different apps as needs change – helping broadcast engineers to make the most of their budgets. A card housed in the Vision frame, MARBLE-V1 has a powerful CPU/GPU processor, six bi-directional SDI connections, four 10GbE SFP+ network interface ports and eight bi-directional discrete AES stereo channels. The initial six software apps are IP gateways for the transport of uncompressed video over 10GbE IP networks, converting to and from SMPTE 2022 or SMPTE 2110, and IP to IP translators which can help broadcasters solve any IP problems. A particularly popular application for the IP to IP translators is as the perfect media firewall: they automatically stop everything going through apart from video and audio and include features which sort out all the issues that people are having. Crystal Vision's IP software apps include support for 31 SDI video standards, redundant streaming, clean switching between flows, sophisticated synchronizing, PTP reference, video delay, unicast and multicast transmission, signal and flow monitoring, support for AES67, SDP reading and writing, traffic shaping and features to ensure network security.

At the 2019 NAB Show Crystal Vision will be launching Cleanit, its new range of SDI profanity/obscenity delays. All live broadcasts in the US require protection of content, with this application becoming increasingly prevalent in other parts of the world. Cleanit allows a live video and audio content stream to be delayed by up to 20 seconds (in HD), giving the operator time to react and prevent the broadcast of unwanted or offensive audio or video material. Cleanit works with 3Gb/s, HD and SD video and with embedded audio as well as discrete AES and analog audio and is based on Crystal Vision's Indigo range of modular products and frames. There is simple, intuitive control of the fully integrated solution using either a computer GUI or the SBB-4 smart button box which features four programmable LCD switches and connects to the Crystal Vision frame via Ethernet. The controls allow for automation of the cover/uncover functions as well as instant control. The three standard versions of Cleanit take care of the most common applications. Cleanit 1 allows for audio mute or shuffle (to another embedded source or external discrete source) of up to 16 audio channels of embedded audio. Cleanit 2 is designed for those using discrete audio and allows for audio mute or shuffle of up to eight audio channels of analog audio or 110 ohm AES. Cleanit 3 gives the ability to freeze or black the video in addition to the audio muting or shuffling. With Cleanit Custom, different functions can be added to the mix – such as inserting a graphic from a clipstore – with flexible customization of the control GUIs and button box to satisfy individual requirements.

New applications have resulted in a recent surge in the popularity of Crystal Vision's niche SDI products, with products on show this year including the chroma keyers, logo keyers, video delays, color correctors and fail-safe routing switches. Broadcasters are increasingly finding more and more uses for PCs – from automated playout using channel in a box systems to automatic generation of subtitles by processing the audio – but users worry about their reliability. Putting a Safe Switch 3G intelligent and clean 2 x 2 fail-safe routing switch in the system builds in redundancy and is allowing broadcasters to confidently use equipment that doesn't meet their quality of service requirement while saving money. Monitoring 18 different fault conditions, Safe Switch 3G automatically switches to a good signal. Its two independent framestore synchronizers ensure no disruption to the output on switching and it can automatically compensate for timing differences, with up to 25 frames of delay to ensure the switch is seamless.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

