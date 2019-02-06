CRAS Hosts Sports Audio Workshop

Broadcast Hall of Famer Fred Aldous speaking to video-production professionals working for broadcasters, leagues, teams, universities, digital outlets, as to why he developed a Broadcast Audio program in alliance with CRAS during the recent CRAS/Sports Video Group (SVG) workshop at CRAS’ Gilbert, Ariz. campus on Jan. 24. (Image credit: CRAS)

Gilbert, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2019 – The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), the premier institution for audio engineering education, in conjunction with Sports Video Group (SVG), recently opened its doors and hosted an instructional workshop for video-production professionals working for broadcasters, leagues, teams, universities, digital outlets, etc. to enlighten them on CRAS’ professional audio education programs and the interns and graduates available to them.

“Visiting the Conservatory for the first time was a truly eye-opening experience for me,” said Mike Davies, Senior V.P. - FOX Sports. “In our business, one of the things we are vigilant about is ensuring that the talent of today is being followed closely by the talent of tomorrow. The mixture of both at the school in innovative and relevant ways is a fantastic testament that this goal is in a process of constant achievement at CRAS.”

Added Nick Garvin, COO of Mobile TV Group, “I had the privilege of touring CRAS and was very impressed by the structure of their curriculum and the hands-on experience they provide. Mobile TV Group will continue to look to CRAS as we build the next generation of production engineers.”

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes Broadcast Audio, Live Sound, Audio Post for Film and TV, Music Production, Commercial Production and Video Game Audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have excelled in their individual fields. CRAS’ structured programs, and highly qualified teaching staff, provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in Audio Recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music, sound recording, and broadcast industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the Audio Recording industries.

“During the tour, attendees were able to share an immersive experience of mixing a NASCAR race and a Major League Baseball game, just as our students do in their educational program,” explained Robert Brock, CRAS Director of Education. “Included was Broadcast Hall of Famer Fred Aldous speaking as to why he was so instrumental in developing a Broadcast Audio program, in alliance with CRAS. There are a host of opportunities for our students once they graduate, and we want to give them an idea of what’s out there first hand for them once they enter the open market. And that also goes for educating professionals looking to add the next generation to their facility and crew and what we do here to make that happen.”

CRAS’ 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL G+ and AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

“We want everyone, both students and working professionals alike, to see, hear, and feel how our 11-month program focuses exclusively on what a student needs to know to begin living their passion in any one of the many facets of the Recording Arts,” concluded Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator.

For more information on the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, please visit www.cras.edu, contact Kirt Hamm, administrator, at 1-800-562-6383, or email to info@cras.edu.

