CRAS Hits the RØDE During Mic Clinic

Gilbert, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2018 – If you want to get a head start before graduation, you need to train on the top shelf gear you will utilize after graduation.

As is its goal to prepare its students for the real world of pro audio engineering, The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), the premier institution for audio engineering education, utilized a host of RØDE microphones during recent band tracking and broadcasting clinics at its Gilbert, Ariz. campus.

“CRAS and RØDE have a successful history together, as last year they donated a large supply of mics to both of our campuses so that our students would have access to them from the beginning of the curriculum,” explained Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “We are proud to have RØDE as a partner.”

At the recent clinic, CRAS used a wide variety of RØDE’s mics on a vast array of instruments, including drums, piano, Hammond organ, acoustic guitars, as well as vocals. CRAS instructors during the clinic included Tony Nunes (music production instructor and manufacturer liaison), David Kohr (instructor and faculty advisor AES student section), and Keith Morris (live sound instructor).

Accompanying CRAS personnel during the clinic was Ryan White, a CRAS graduate (2012) and current RØDE product specialist.

“The proper tools are necessary for any craftsman to put their passions to work,” explained Nunes. “And having the proper instruction is also vital, so we were pleased to have Ryan (White) on hand as he has intimate knowledge of both CRAS and RØDE products. Ryan was very hands on during the band tracking clinic at our Gilbert campus’ Studio A. In the evening, Ryan and our AES chapter did a student run project in Gilbert, Studio B.”

Added White, “As a CRAS graduate, it has always been a goal of mine to return the favor to the current students and faculty. The Conservatory has helped me further my success in the audio industry, legitimately connect with relevant professionals, and retain a backing system that would have otherwise proven difficult. The continued relationship between RØDE Microphones and CRAS gives the students a unique opportunity to hone their skills and work on their craft. It also gives me a chance to introduce a company that I am proud to work for.”

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes Broadcast Audio, Live Sound, Audio Post for Film and TV, Music Production, Commercial Production and Video Game Audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have excelled in their individual fields. CRAS’ structured programs and highly qualified teaching staff provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. For over three decades, CRAS has set the standard in Audio Engineering Education, and is continuously seeking avenues that will keep with the spirit of constantly seeking to raise the bar. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the audio recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

About RØDE

RØDE is a uniquely Australian owned and operated audio company. Our home is in beautiful Sydney, just 20km west of Sydney's downtown area and right near the home of the Sydney 2000 Olympics. Comprising three warehouses with a total footprint of over 110,000 square feet, the RØDE state-of-the-art plant has over 60 million dollars in precision machinery and an international team of more than 250 people across highly skilled disciplines: electronics engineering, industrial design, technical engineering, robotics, audio and acoustics engineering, metal production, toolmaking, injection-mould technology, logistics, assembly, quality control, finance, marketing and sales.

As well as our main campus in Sydney, we have offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Seoul. Our extensive distributor and 6000-strong storefront network ensures RØDE Microphones are sold in 117 countries – and growing – making RØDE a truly global company.

About The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences

Based in the heart of The Valley of the Sun with two campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) is one of the country’s premier institutions for audio education. The Conservatory has developed a unique and highly effective way to help the future audio professional launch their careers in the recording industry and other related professional audio categories.

