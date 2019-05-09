CRAS & Dolby Bring Suns Into the Atmos-Phere During Live NBA Game Broadcast; Featured at 2019 NAB Show

(top l-r) Robert Brock, CRAS Director of Education, and Andy Roundy, a 2011 CRAS graduate and currently a Dolby Solutions Engineer, Live Audio Production in the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences 42-ft. Dolby Atmos-equipped remote-production mobile broadcast trailer outside the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2019 NAB Show. (bottom) The CRAS MBU outside the Las Vegas Convention Center's South Hall during the 2019 NAB Show. (Image credit: CRAS)

Gilbert, Ariz., May 9, 2019 – Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu) students continue to have top-shelf opportunities to learn from the very best audio engineers and producers in the industry while on-site in real time. They also get to train on new industry technologies even some professionals haven’t had the chance to work with yet. Most recently, CRAS students had the privilege to practice mixing live audio and video feeds from FOX SPORTS ARIZONA in the school’s Dolby Atmos(R)-equipped 42-ft. remote-production mobile broadcast trailer during a recent Phoenix Suns NBA home game versus the Memphis Grizzlies at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.

CRAS also recently brought its 42-ft. remote-production mobile broadcast trailer to the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nev. in conjunction with Dolby Laboratories. It was stationed outside the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall throughout the broadcast industry convention where attendees had the opportunity to tour the MBU and speak with CRAS and Dolby representatives.

“At Dolby, we are passionate about empowering and training the next generation of creatives,” said Glenn Kiser, Sr. Director, Dolby Institute and Corporate Experiences, Dolby Laboratories. “Through our partnership with CRAS, we are providing students hands-on experience that will prepare them for a career in audio mixing.”

Dolby and CRAS have also set up free online education courses covering the basics of how to use Dolby Atmos and mixing for live TV. For more information visit http://www.cras-atmos.com/.

Robert Brock, CRAS Director of Education, lead the CRAS team for both the Suns game and NAB Show demos and educational trainings. “Learning hands-on during a live professional sporting event such as NBA game is the chance of a lifetime for the next crop of professional audio engineers,” said Brock. “The complexity, speed, and accuracy required for such a live broadcast was an eye opener for them. Dan Siekmann, Phoenix Suns V.P. of Broadcasting, was our initial point of contact and we are very grateful for his help in allowing our students this tremendous opportunity.”

CRAS’ 42-foot remote production trailer includes:

· Dolby DP590 Dolby Atmos processor

· (4) JBL Control 1 Pro overhead speakers

· Crown 4150 amplifier to power the speakers

· JBL Intonato control speaker management system; sophisticated capability for fine tuning speaker performance in the room and is purpose-built to handle complex Dolby Atmos installations

Brock added, “Dolby’s involvement in our Suns outing was truly special on so many levels. Our students were able to work hands-on with a live Dolby Atmos broadcast while also gaining valuable knowledge from Dolby that left them feeling inspired to start a career in live broadcast production.”

Brock explained that A2 Dennis Lamb took students out on the court to see the net, court, and announcer mic setup pre-game, and for a tour of the pre/post game set. For pre-game, game time, and post-game production, students received the raw audio and video feeds from Mobile TV Group’s 33HDX truck, including all the behind-the-scenes audio discussions and directions between the directors, broadcast crews, producers, engineers, and videographers.

“MTVG EIC (Engineer In Charge) Karl Braunwarth’s setup gave us ten camera feeds,” Brock continued. “Bob Pachman was the A1 who set up our audio feeds giving us about 60 channels of audio on a MADI line. This provided students the opportunity to simulate mixing their own version of the show without the pressure of being live. Bob had all of the students rotate into the FOX audio control room to watch as he mixed the live show.”

Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator, said, “With all the background streaming in simultaneously, our students had the opportunity to experience what a broadcast is really like and to practice mixing the audio and follow directions amidst the chaos of a live broadcast. This opportunity was devised in an effort to boost potential careers in broadcast audio in a real-world setting.”

CRAS structured programs and highly qualified teaching staff provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in audio recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the audio recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

For more information on the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences, please visit www.cras.edu, contact Kirt Hamm, administrator, at 1-800-562-6383, or email to info@cras.edu.

About The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences

Based in the heart of The Valley of the Sun with two campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) is one of the country’s premier institutions for audio education. The Conservatory has developed a unique and highly effective way to help the future audio professional launch their careers in the recording industry and other related professional audio categories.

