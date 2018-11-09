Cooke adds a zoom to Anamorphic/i SF range for ‘Special Flair’

Cooke Optics is pleased to announce the addition of a 35mm-140mm zoom lens to its Anamorphic/i SF family, due to the demand of cinematographers around the world.

Anamorphic/i SF (“Special Flair”) lenses feature a specially developed coating that adds even more flare, in addition to the oval bokeh and other aberrations that are synonymous with the anamorphic look. The new zoom lens is identical in every other aspect to the standard 35mm-140mm Anamorphic/i zoom. The Anamorphic/i SF is a true front anamorphic zoom with 2x squeeze, a cam-style focus mechanism, /i Technology to capture lens metadata, and, of course, the Cooke Look®. Colour and depth of field are matched to the rest of the Anamorphic/i SF range.

The Anamorphic/i SF range was used to shoot two of the biggest box office hits of October 2018, A Star Is Born (Warner Bros) and Venom (Sony). A Star Is Born can be seen at Camerimage 2018 at 8pm on 11 November in the Main Competition.

Les Zellan, Chairman, Cooke Optics, said, “Cinematographers love the bokeh and the kicked-up flare that they get with the Anamorphic/i SF zoom lenses – this additional character, combined with the warmth of the Cooke Look, gives yet another option for storytelling. With many cinematographers asking us to add this ‘special flair’ to the family, we were happy to oblige.”

The Cooke Anamorphic/i SF 35mm-140mm zoom is now available to order.

# # #