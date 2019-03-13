Cooke Optics will highlight S7/i, Panchro/i Classic and Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus ranges, plus /i3, at NAB 2019

Cooke Optics will present some never-before-seen lenses from its S7/i, Panchro/i Classic and Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus ranges on Stand C6333 at NAB 2019, taking place at the LVCC, Las Vegas from 8-11 April 2019. The award-winning lens manufacturer will also present some exciting new developments for /i, the latest version of its /i Technology metadata system that provides detailed lens data to VFX and post-production teams.

The new Anamorphic/i Full Frame Plus range has been designed to meet the growing appetite for large format production, while offering the popular anamorphic characteristics including flare and oval bokeh. The 40mm, 50mm, 75mm and 100mm focal lengths are in production, scheduled to start shipping in limited quantities from April 2019, and will be available for demonstration on Stand C6333. The additional lenses in the full range – 32mm, 135mm and 180mm as well as a surprise or two - should be shipping by the end of the year. This range is also available with Cooke’s SF ‘Special Flair’ coating, which enables an exaggerated flare that gives yet more choice to cinematographers.

The complete set of Panchro/i Classic lenses is also scheduled to start shipping by NAB 2019, including the recently announced 65mm Macro lens – a 2-1 Macro – which also covers full frame, and the 21mm, 27mm, 135mm and 152mm designed to cover the S/35 image area. Visitors to Stand C6333 will see these lenses for the first time outside Europe.

In addition, the 18mm, 27mm and 180mm lenses from the S7/i full frame spherical range will be featured on the Cooke stand and will be going into production over the coming months.

“The manufacturing team in our Leicester factory continues to work flat out to round out these nascent lens ranges, which are all made entirely by hand,” said Les Zellan, Chairman, Cooke Optics. “With nine lens ranges in the Cooke family, we have certainly set ourselves a challenge to meet the ever increasing demand, but we are proud to offer cinematographers such a wide choice of looks that help them tell their stories.”

Cooke will also present /i (/i Cubed), the latest version of its /i Technology metadata system that provides detailed lens data to VFX and post-production teams. /i firmware now provides distortion mapping - not just a theoretical measurement of spherical lenses of a particular focal length, but of the specific lens in use. Sony is currently working to integrate /i into the Sony Venice large format camera.

Cooke lenses will also be present on a number of camera manufacturer and reseller stands at the show.

