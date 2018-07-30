Cooke brings latest lens innovations to IBC 2018

Cooke Optics will present its latest lens ranges and focal lengths on Stand 12.D10 at IBC 2018. The 65mm Macro and 21mm lenses for the Panchro/i Classic range are now in production and available for demonstration for the first time on the stand, along with lenses from the S7/i, miniS4/i, Anamorphic/i, Anamorphic/i SF and families. Cooke will also announce details of a new range of lenses in the coming weeks.

“It is 20 years since we built our flagship S4/i prime lenses, which are still in demand and back-ordered to this day,” said Les Zellan, Chairman, Cooke Optics. “I’m very proud of what we have achieved since then, launching a further seven lens sets - all designed and built from the ground up for industry use - that give cinematographers incredible choice while retaining our famed ‘Cooke Look’ across the range. While it’s nice to look back for a minute, the Cooke team and I are fully focused on the future, with a new range to launch at IBC and more innovations to come.”

The S7/i Full Frame Plus lens range was the first large format lens set on the market, and has been purpose-built to cover the new full frame cinema camera sensors up to the full sensor area (46.31mm image circle), including the RED Weapon 8K, ARRI ALEXA LF and Sony Venice.

Panchro/i Classic prime lenses offer the vintage look of the beloved Speed Panchros but with the benefit of modern housing, mounts and glass.

The Anamorphic/i 45-450mm T4.5-22 zoom lens features 10x zoom front anamorphic, 5’10” MOD from image plane and 3’11” close focus from the front of the lens.

Anamorphic/i SF (“Special Flair”) lenses features a coating that provides even more of the flare, bokeh and other aberrations synonymous with the anamorphic look. The miniS4/i range delivers smaller, lighter lenses that offer the same resolution, optical quality and reliability as the S4/i, but at a lower price. The 5/i family offers T1.4 speed and a focus ring that illuminates when you need it, as well as superb optical and mechanical performance, control of flare, distortion, veiling glare and spherical aberrations at full aperture.

Cooke will also present demonstrations of /i (/i Cubed), the latest version of its /i Technology metadata system that provides detailed lens data to VFX and post-production teams. /i firmware now provides distortion mapping - not just a theoretical measurement of all lenses of a particular focal length, but of the specific lens in use. New deliveries of S4/i, 5/i and S7/i lenses from September 2018 will include /i sensors.

