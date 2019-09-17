Cobalt Iron Adds Rodney Foreman as Chief Revenue Officer

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sept. 17, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced the appointment of Rodney Foreman to the newly created position of chief revenue officer. In this role, Foreman will be responsible for all sales initiatives for the company, including direct and indirect sales channels.

"Cobalt Iron has an outstanding reputation in the market for providing customer solutions that deliver exceptional ROI and performance. We added the chief revenue officer position so we can become more agile and better leverage the channel and top industry partners to extend our market reach, which means we can solve data protection challenges for more customers," said Richard Spurlock, CEO and founder of Cobalt Iron.

"Rodney is known in the software industry as a leader that drives transformation within software companies in order to deliver results, capture market share, and win new customers. He develops growth strategies and operational processes and empowers people to drive the business and grow revenue with a focus on customer success," Spurlock continued. "His remarkable track record and reputation for creating high-performance sales organizations and innovative channel programs will serve us well as we expand our sales organization."

Foreman has a global software sales and product management background. He spent 16 years as an executive at IBM, where he drew on his extensive experience and success in the data management and data protection markets. After that, he led the design, development, and implementation of channel and midmarket sales programs as senior vice president at Informatica, and then he built a multitier global channel program as vice president of global channel sales at Nutanix.

"I am thrilled to join Cobalt Iron at this exciting time. Cobalt Iron has a clear strategy and solid momentum and is challenging the industry to think differently about data protection," Foreman said. "I look forward to working with our teams globally to advance Cobalt Iron's mission of transforming how businesses manage their data with an automated and intelligent solution. We will enhance our customers' experiences as we deliver value and drive business outcomes with our trusted partners."

Foreman will report to Spurlock.

