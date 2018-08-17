Chris Shaw Returns to Cobalt Digital as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aug. 17, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today announced that Chris Shaw has rejoined Cobalt as the company's executive vice president of sales and marketing. Shaw will lead the sales and marketing team to develop and execute future campaigns and work with the Cobalt engineering team to ensure that the company's products continue to meet the changing needs of the broadcast industry. He also will oversee Cobalt's channel partner and distributor networks.

"I've been in this industry for many years — many of them with Cobalt — and I'm very excited about the new capabilities Cobalt brings to meet the challenges of today's dynamic broadcast marketplace," said Shaw. "With a tremendous engineering group that has a strong portfolio of current products and a clear vision for the future, Cobalt has the solutions and resources to take advantage of a great opportunity and to build on that success."

Shaw's career in the broadcast technology industry spans nearly two decades, and over this time he has held key positions with major manufacturers including Cobalt Digital and Wohler Technologies. His successes include increasing direct sales to U.S. network broadcasters, satellite operators, production truck companies, and OEM partnerships while improving revenues through dealer and system integrator channels. Shaw has a background in financial control, contract management, and corporate commercial policies, as well as extensive knowledge of and experience in international and U.S. sales distribution and management.

"We're pleased to welcome Chris back to Cobalt," said Gene Zimmerman, owner of Cobalt Digital. "His past achievements speak volumes of his ability to guide sales and marketing internally, to communicate clearly and productively with both our customers and our engineering team, and to build valuable relationships with OEM partners and other major companies."

More information about Cobalt Digital and its products is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

# # #

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/180817Cobalt.docx

www.wallstcom.com/Cobalt/CobaltDigital-ChrisShaw.jpg

Photo Caption: Chris Shaw, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Cobalt Digital

Visit Cobalt Digital at IBC2018 on Stand 10.B44

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Chris%20Shaw%20returns%20to%20@CobaltDigital%20as%20executive%20vice%20president%20of%20sales%20and%20marketing.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2Bifmf9