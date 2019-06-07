Chesapeake Systems Adds Amy Lounsbury to Southwest Team

Chesapeake Systems, the industry’s leading workflow solutions architects and services group for highly advanced technology systems in media and entertainment, announced today that industry veteran Amy Lounsbury has joined the company’s Southwest team. Lounsbury will serve as Director of Business Development for the region.

“Amy brings deep industry expertise and technical understanding to our Los Angeles-based operations,” says CEO Jason Paquin. “Her trend-spotting capabilities, problem solving orientation, and long-term perspective will help our customers take advantage of new technologies, and plan for the future.”

In the newly created role, Lounsbury will focus on guiding media-centric companies in developing efficient, scalable workflow solutions with an eye toward ongoing growth.

Lounsbury joins Chesapeake after four years as an Enterprise Account Manager at Diversified. She is active in the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), including its Women in Post initiative, and in MESA’s Women in Technology, Hollywood section. She joined the industry 13 years ago during a disruptive and evolutionary time of transition from DVD to streaming and VOD and has been integrally involved in technological changes since that time. Early on, she worked with studios’ home media divisions and their changing distribution methods. Lounsbury’s interest in asset management’s importance to stakeholders was piqued during that time, leading her to help launch DAM conferences in Los Angeles, New York City, and Amsterdam for Media & Entertainment. She ultimately segued into helping clients with technical solutions to creative challenges.

“Over time, I became increasingly interested in analyzing client challenges and finding the best solutions in a constantly evolving landscape,” notes Lounsbury. “I find the process to be intellectually engaging and personally rewarding. Chesapeake’s ability to understand the creative perspective and the business imperative is truly rare, and I’m excited to bring that vision to customers.”

Lounsbury’s appointment follows the hiring of two key personnel for the Northeast region late last year, Peter Price and Chris May. She will work closely with LA-based Senior Systems Engineer Drew Hall and Account Manager Sarah Shechner.