Call for Presentations Now Open for IP Showcase, 2019 NAB Show

Feb. 6, 2019 — Industry partners, the Audio Engineering Society (AES), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Technology Engineers® (SMPTE®), and the Video Services Forum (VSF) — all co-sponsors of the IP Showcase at the 2019 NAB Show — today announced a call for presentations for the event. The IP Showcase is an education and demonstration pavilion at the NAB Show in Las Vegas that will highlight the benefits of and momentum behind the move to standards-based IP for real-time professional media applications. The submission deadline for speaking proposals is Feb. 25.

The presentation stage at the IP Showcase Theater has been visited by hundreds of attendees each day at past shows since 2016, often with standing-room-only crowds. With the growing interest in IP implementation by broadcasters worldwide, attendance is expected to be even greater this year. Presenting at the IP Showcase Theater provides an unmatched opportunity for companies to offer their unique viewpoint on IP video and audio for production, using SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67, and the latest developments in the AMWA NMOS technology stack.

End users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers are all invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how the developments in IP signal transport will impact the broadcast industry today and in the future — especially related to SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/21/30/31/40, AMWA IS-04/IS-05, and JT-NM TR-1001-1.

Speaking times are limited during the four-day exhibition, and companies are encouraged to act quickly and submit proposals early. The selection committee is looking for the following types of presentations:

• Tutorial (basic, intermediate, advanced)

• Case study

• Panel discussion

• Market/business case analysis

• Point-of-view/advocacy

• Standards progress/update

Preference will be given to presentations related to the following technology areas on the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) Roadmap:

• AES67

• SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks

• AMWA NMOS specifications such as IS-04, IS-05, IS-07, and IS-08

• Timing and synchronization using SMPTE ST 2059-1/2

• JT-NM TR-1001-1 framework for installing, configuring, and interconnecting equipment

Broadcasters and end users are particularly encouraged to present their insight and experience related to deployments of the technology areas above. Systems integrators, service providers, and manufacturers are also encouraged to apply. Product marketing presentations are discouraged, as the theater is an opportunity to discuss advances in working with media using open IP-based technologies.

Other topics and technology areas will be considered. More details and the submission form are available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations/.

The IP Showcase will take place at Booth C12534 in the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11.

