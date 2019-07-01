Calibre ships QuadVision HDMI 4K scaler-switcher with multiviewer and matrix output

The Calibre 4K QuadVision HDMI 4K scaler-switcher with integrated multi-windowing capabilities and matrix output modes is a powerful single solution for environments that need the ability to manage multiple AV, broadcast, IP images, but for which a fully-featured scaler-switcher would not be cost-effective. The solution is now available for immediate delivery worldwide.

“Our scaler-switchers are increasingly being used in a range of demanding applications. We’re delighted to make QuadVision available so soon after announcing it,” said Willy Tsai, Managing Director at Calibre UK.

Delivering outstanding quality

With support for 4K@60 4:4:4 video and HDMI bandwidth of 600MHz, the 4K QuadVision is compliant with HDCP1.X/2.2. It provides four HDMI2.0 input ports and two HDMI output ports, together with a balanced stereo output. LPCM audio up to 7.1 channels at 192kHz are supported as inputs or outputs.

Flexibility is key to Multiviewer and Matrix outputs

Two display modes are supported and these are Matrix and Multiviewer.

Example options of the Multiviewer mode include four screens of equal size; three smaller screens with a ‘master’ screen; two screens side-by-side; or a single full screen with picture-in-picture. Independent audio source selection is available in all Multiviewer modes.

The Matrix mode supports input and output resolutions of up to 1080p@60Hz with a shared single audio source (outputs are mirrored at higher resolutions).

Advanced installation accessibility

As well as providing front panel and I/R remote control, the 4K QuadVision provides an RJ45 port for IP/remote control via a browser which provides a broad range of management functionality. An RS232 port is also featured.

Lightweight and environmentally friendly

The 4K QuadVision is both light in weight (3.4kgs) and compact (438mm x 49mm x 276mm), making it suitable for deployment in confined spaces. It is housed in a stylish black aluminium chassis, and consumes only 27.5W of power.

“With its flexible functionality, excellent performance, simplicity of installation, the 4K QuadVision scaler-switcher is an ideal choice for a wide range of environments and applications that require the highest quality images at an affordable price. These include control rooms, videoconferencing, collaboration and meeting spaces, boardrooms, education, eSports and gaming,” added Tsai.