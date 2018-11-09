Broadpeak Products at Android TV Summit

Available on connected TVs and set-top boxes (STBs), the Android TV operating system has become a critical component for delivering multiscreen video. Now that multicast ABR technology is able to solve scalability and latency issues, video delivery across all screens, including the main screen, can be addressed in ABR formats with an Android TV-based OS at the reception side.

Broadpeak® supports several major Android TV deployments in the APAC region. At the Android TV Summit, Broadpeak's CDN and streaming solutions will be demonstrated, showing support for the world-class Android TV operating system, including a demo of the operator-tier version of Android TV.

Simply Deliver Cloud PVR Services on Android TV Devices

At the Android TV Summit, Broadpeak will demonstrate how a leading communications operator is using its Cloud PVR solution on Android TV devices. By providing the operator with a simple, scalable, and flexible solution for delivering time-shifted TV services, Broadpeak's solution enables the operator's subscribers to launch multiple recordings on various channels simultaneously without any constraint on the available bandwidth or the number of tuners on the reception device. With Cloud PVR, service providers can deliver start-over and catch-up TV, as well as impulsive recording, using a shared or private copy model. The recorded content can be processed on the fly to be viewed on any device type.

Preserve the Quality of Satellite for OTT Service Delivery With Multicast ABR

Broadpeak's nanoCDN™ multicast ABR solution supports OTT delivery via satellite, a cutting-edge capability that will be demonstrated at the Android TV Summit on Android TV STBs connected to an OTT satellite receiver. Using Broadpeak's nanoCDN solution, operators can deliver a superior OTT experience while preserving the quality of traditional satellite distribution. Broadpeak's nanoCDN for satellite allows operators to provide live TV, VOD, and catch-up TV content. By leveraging storage available on the receiver, operators can further expand their offering to include advanced nonlinear services such as time-shifting or start-over TV for increased monetization.

Deliver Ultra-Low Latency on All Screens With Multicast ABR

Low latency for multiscreen delivery is critical for live television. At the Android TV Summit, Broadpeak will demonstrate how the company's nanoCDN multicast ABR solution can be deployed easily on Android TV devices and leverages the Common Media File Format (CMAF) and chunked transfer encoding to decrease latency for OTT live streaming. A demo of nanoCDN will be shown, highlighting the successful commercial deployment of Broadpeak's multicast ABR solution on Android TVs by a tier-1 operator.

As the first provider of ABR multicast technology, Broadpeak is changing the face of live multiscreen video delivery. nanoCDN turns millions of broadband gateways, cable modems, Wi-Fi routers, and STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure, dramatically improving scalability. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak® (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/181109Broadpeak.docx

Broadpeak® Android TV Summit Exhibitor Preview

Nov. 13-15

Bangkok

Exhibiting in Boardroom 1

Image Downloads:

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CloudPVR.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak Cloud PVR Solution

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak-CDNandTVEverywhere.jpg

Photo Caption: Broadpeak nanoCDN Multicast ABR Technology for Live Multiscreen Delivery