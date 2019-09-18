Broadcast Pix Talks Cloud-Based Live Production at MTE2019

Chelmsford, Mass. – Sept. 18, 2019 – Broadcast Pix™ will showcase its integrated production solutions and lead free educational sessions on cloud-based live production next week during Media Technology Expo. A free event produced by Advanced Broadcast Solutions, a division of Key Code Media, MTE2019 begins at Fremont Studios in Seattle on Sept. 24, and moves to the Leftbank Annex in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26.

On both days of the show, Chuck Williamson from Broadcast Pix will explore the recent advances in control-over-IP that have made remote-based productions possible using the public internet. Broadcast Pix Commander™ runs within common web browsers, enabling touchscreen control of all aspects of a live production, from camera control and switching to graphics and streaming. Coupled with Broadcast Pix’s unique media aware macros, multiple functions and media elements can be nested together and controlled from one button, dramatically simplifying the UI.

