Bob Orban to Speak via Teleconference at Upcoming SBE Meetings

Pennsauken, NJ -- Orban Labs, a worldwide leader in audio processing for AM, FM, TV and Internet broadcasting, has announced another series of SBE Teleconferences with company founder Bob Orban. These teleconferences are presented at selected SBE chapter meetings throughout the USA. Mr. Orban will make a 45-minute presentation at each meeting on audio processing and loudness control, followed by a Q&A session with attendees. Teleconferences are sponsored by Broadcast Supply Worldwide (BSW), longtime distributor of Orban OPTIMOD audio processors.

Meetings have been scheduled for these locations:

SBE Chapter 14 Connecticut Valley 4/25/18

SBE Chapter 109 Des Moines 5/29/18

SBE Chapter 113 Knoxville 6/6/18

SBE Chapter 47 Los Angeles 7/10/18

Any SBE chapter wishing to set up a teleconference with Mr. Orban is encouraged to contact Orban Labs.

Press and Company Contact: Mike Pappas, Orban Labs; 856-719-9900

About Orban: For over 45 years, Orban has set the benchmark for professional best-in-class audio processing worldwide and continues to provide state-of-the-art audio solutions for live performance venues and content creators, as well as radio, TV and Internet broadcasters. Applications include radio and streaming audio processing, loudness measurement and control, multichannel surround audio rendering and digital audio processing and monitoring for industry leaders including ABC, BBC, CBS, Disney, ESPN, FOX, iHeart, NBC, NHK and SKY. Orban Labs’ offices are in Pennsauken, NJ right across the river from Philadelphia, PA, San Francisco, CA and Ludwigsburg, Germany. For more information on Orban, please visit our website www.orban.com, email us info@orban.com or phone us at 856-719-9900.