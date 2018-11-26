Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo Adopts Blackmagic Design Workflow for Live Streaming

Fremont, CA — November 21, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Red Bull Japan is using ATEM Production Studio 4K live production switcher and ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel hardware control panel for the broadcasting of eSports at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo event space. To provide the live streaming of games, Red Bull is also using a workflow built around other Blackmagic Design products, including Micro Studio Camera 4K, Studio Camera 4K, Video Assist 4K and HyperDeck Studio12G.

Through the space, which has held more than a 100 events since opening, Red Bull offers a place where gamers can fight face to face. The Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo is Red Bull's first gaming space in Asia and includes community space for players, developers and publishers to build gaming scenes, with gamers gathering together for tournaments and other events.

Tokyo’s Groovesync, inc. was entrusted with the management and installation of the equipment of Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo. Groovesync, inc. has been working in the Japanese game scene with Red Bull since 2012, and created the Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo project not only for holding regular events and tournaments, but also to support the players on the daily basis.

To capture game play, three Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K are used to shoot commentator and players 1 and 2. Feeds from these cameras and images of game screens are sent to the ATEM Production Studio 4K for live switching. The final output switched by the ATEM Production Studio 4K is then distributed live and recorded by HyperDeck Studio 12G. Video of the game itself is sent before switching from the game machine to a Blackmagic Design Video Assist 4 K for recording and monitoring of the game screen.

Five Micro Studio Camera 4Ks are installed on the ceiling to capture the entire set of play and sent to a large monitor for live audience viewing at the event hall.

“Micro Studio Camera 4K has a very compact camera body, so it can be installed in various situations. It is also ideal for shooting the player's expression. Another advantage of the Micro Studio Camera 4K and Blackmagic Studio Camera is that Micro Four Thirds lenses can be used and they can also be operated remotely. Blackmagic products are very versatile,” said Yu Matui, CEO at Groovesync, inc.

Masahiro Yamana, assistant of Groovesync, inc. said, “After importing the base of the scoreboard to the ATEM Production Studio 4K's media player, I can combine it in a chroma key with green screen material, such as numbers created in real time. Also, when it comes to a big event, I find the ATEM Production Studio 4K's SuperSource feature very useful. Since SuperSource enables you to create an image arranging up to 4 sources and a background, I can composite pictures of the players’ face on the game screen. When streaming a gaming match, this type of layout is popular, and ATEM 2 M/E Production Studio 4K is essential in a major gaming event.”

“All equipment that carries out events such as cameras, switchers, recording equipment, etc. are prepared, and the gamer hosting the event operates the equipment. Most gamers have never touched professional quality equipment. In teaching gamers live streaming and knowledge of equipment, Blackmagic products that can be delivered with professional quality while being simple in operability was very compatible with our needs. I hope that from the project of Red Bull Gaming Sphere Tokyo, the Japanese gaming scene will be more exciting,” Mr. Matsui concluded.

