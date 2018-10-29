Facebook Live Series Streamed with URSA Broadcast and ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K

Fremont, CA – October 29, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced that New York City based production company Live X used a full Blackmagic Design workflow, including URSA Broadcast, ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K and Micro Studio Camera 4K, to create and live stream this summer’s “Live on the Lanes” game show series for the world’s largest ten pin bowling center operator, Bowlero Corporation.

As a full service design, production and broadcast company, Live X worked with its client So They Went Productions to create the series for Bowlero Corporation's Bowlero brand. With more than 300 bowling centers around the country, operating under four bowling brands, Bowlero Corp provides fun for all ages, including immersive and interactive entertainment like blacklight bowling, arcades, laser tag and over the top culinary creations.

To appeal to today’s younger generation, Live X produced a five episode game show, “Live on the Lanes,” streamed directly to Facebook Live. Sarah Pribis, one of the hosts of the popular trivia game “HQ” served as the host of “Live on the Lanes.” Each episode had more than 500,000 viewers, and in addition to producing the series, Live X engaged viewers at home by having them participate in the game show to win cash prizes.

Lead producer and cofounder at Live X, Corey Behnke, knew it would be a unique challenge to shoot this series, as the team wanted to get as close to the two lanes of action as possible and also needed to maintain a small overall footprint. Corey decided to use five Micro Studio Camera 4Ks, two of which were positioned to shoot the lanes and two on the pins, so they could capture each strike, gutter ball and everything in between. One Micro Studio Camera 4K captured the group of players as they watched the action and waited for their turn.

He also incorporated three URSA Broadcast cameras, two of which served as handheld main action cameras, with the third on a tripod capturing the host, equipped with a teleprompter and an URSA Viewfinder. “We loved using the URSA Broadcast in a way that it was meant to be used,” said Corey. “For a live event like a game show broadcast on Facebook Live, the combination of the URSA Broadcast and the ATEM was perfect. Once you have control set up, you can manage everything from the front bench which is critical in a live situation.”

Live X used an ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, controlled using ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, with built in DaVinci Resolve style color wheels to simultaneously color correct and control all of the cameras in real time. They also used the Live X custom graphics engine which was keyfilled into the switcher. “It was so helpful to be able to use the ATEM that way. That allowed us to show the scoreboard, the lower third and the bowling animations. The ability to do key fill with the ATEM was game changing.”

“Because of the ATEM, we have tally on the URSA Broadcasts, which is very helpful,” said Corey. “And because of the 2/3 inch sensor size when using 4K B4 mount on the URSA Broadcasts, it was easily to outfit them with lenses, whether we already had them or rented them. 2/3 is pretty ubiquitous in the industry, so that’s really helpful.”

Nine HyperDeck Studio Pros were used to record the feeds from each camera as well as the overall program output. Live X also sent a program feed out of the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K through two Teranex Mini SDI Distribution 12G units, which allowed them to send the feed to each of the eight cameras, giving them CCU control. Corey also used two SmartView 4K monitors to monitor the program feed out of the ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K.

He continued, “These products are made for live. It’s easy to match the cameras, and everything works together without additional control panel combinations. Another big reason we’ve chosen Blackmagic Design is to future proof for 12G-SDI. The internet is higher resolution than television, and our clients want 1080p30, which is how we shot ‘Live on the Lanes.’ Our clients don’t necessarily need 4K yet, but they will, and it’s great that we’re ready.”

Press Photography

Product photos of URSA Broadcast, ATEM 4 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, Micro Studio Camera 4K, URSA Viewfinder, ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel, HyperDeck Studio Pro, Teranex Mini SDI Distribution 12G, SmartView 4K, and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Bowlero Corporation

Bowlero Corporation (formerly Bowlmor AMF) is the largest owner and operator of bowling centers in the world, with over 300 locations, including eight locations in Mexico and two in Canada, specializing in corporate and special events, as well as league and retail bowling. The company was created in 2013 following the merger of Bowlmor Lanes, an upscale bowling and entertainment company, and AMF Bowling Worldwide and continued its growth with the acquisition of Brunswick Corporation’s bowling center business in 2014. The company’s portfolio of bowling center brands includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, AMF Bowling Co., and Brunswick Zone. For more information, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

About Live X, Inc.

Live X is a full service production company, designing, producing, and broadcasting live events, and creating immersive experiential concepts, for top global brands. From idea development through technical execution, from video, graphics and 3D animation, to live onsite and remote production and streaming, Live X uses innovative technologies to help industry-leading clients all over the world create captivating experiences to increase their audience engagement and build their brands. For more information, please visit livex.tv.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.