Blackmagic Design Wins Three iF Design Awards 2019

Fremont, CA - March 18th, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced that it has won three gold award wins at this year’s prestigious iF Design Awards from the International Forum Design GmbH in Hannover.

Introduced in 1954, the iF Design Awards are one of the world’s most celebrated and valued design competitions, internationally recognized as a symbol of exceptional design and outstanding service. The latest trends, innovation and uniqueness are reflected in the awarded submissions across the following categories; product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, user experience and architecture.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, the Blackmagic eGPU and the Blackmagic ATEM Camera Control Panel each received an iF award, competing against more than 6000 entries from over 55 nations. All iF Gold award entries are judged by a panel of 67 independent, internationally renown design experts.

“Our goal has and always will be to enable as many people as possible to be more creative and help them tell their stories with video” said Grant Petty, CEO at Blackmagic Design. “2018 saw us launch the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K and the Blackmagic eGPU, both of which were carefully designed around the needs of today’s creative professionals to offer the most flexible and affordable solutions for high end video. It’s such an honor for these products to be recognized by leaders in the design industry alongside our ATEM Camera Control Panel.”

In addition to the iF Design Awards, Blackmagic Design has been honored to receive more than 100 international awards for innovation in design and engineering. The dedication that goes into designing great products at Blackmagic Design is driven by an innovative spirit and mission to bring incredibly high end video production quality and technology to everyone.

The winners were presented at the iF Design award ceremony on March 15th, 2019 at the BMW Welt in Munich.

About the iF Design Awards

The iF DESIGN AWARDS has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to excellence in design for 66 years. The iF brand is internationally established as a symbol for outstanding design achievements. It rewards design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design/UX, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept. All award winning entries are presented in the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE, published in the iF design app and exhibited in the iF design exhibition in Hamburg.

