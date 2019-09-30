BlackWire Designs Celebrates 10 Years of Redefining the Distributor Role

PHOENIX — Sept. 26, 2019 — BlackWire Designs, a leading distributor in the custom installation market, today announced that it is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Combining its product lineup with one-of-a-kind software drivers and unrivalled customer support, the company has spent the past decade as a valued partner to its dealers and redefining the role of the distributor in the custom installation market. The result has been a steady expansion of BlackWire's customer base and consistent 10%-20% year-over-year revenue growth, with close to 30% growth in 2017 and 2018.

"We've come a long way in 10 years, expanding our offering from preconfigured networking products to a wide range of solutions, from video distribution to irrigation systems," said Kevin Luther, owner of BlackWire Designs. "Our success has been a direct result of our close relationships with customers and the added value we provide through our technology lineup and exceptional support. While we will certainly continue to evolve in the years to come as we extend our reach into the light commercial market, this dedication to our dealers will remain central to who we are as a company."

More than just selling products to its customers, BlackWire works with them to deliver the ultimate integrated systems for their clients. From a technological standpoint, this achievement happens through a hand-picked selection of hardware, preconfigured design services, and a range of software drivers for control and automation platforms. Constantly evolving to provide unique solutions, the company is the only distributor to offer a driver for Ring Doorbells and support for the integration of Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers into both the Control4 and URC platforms.

BlackWire supports its customers in a variety of ways. The company has a thorough catalog of online resources — whether it's step-by-step instruction guides, articles, or configuration examples — that help educate dealers and make their installations quicker and easier. The company's technical support is second to none — not only does BlackWire reply to support tickets, chats, and phone calls throughout normal business hours, but team members are also available after traditional business hours to accommodate dealers working on projects late at night and on the weekends.

About BlackWire Designs

Founded in 2009 and staffed by former integrators, BlackWire Designs stands out as a unique distributor in the custom installation industry. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, BlackWire Designs utilizes integrated software to deliver exceptional sales and systems support to dealers around the world, whenever they need it — whether it's after hours or on weekends. Its experienced team members are on hand to assist customers in finding the perfect products and software to ensure that their business' day-to-day operations run smoothly and efficiently. BlackWire Designs is also home to an extensive driver marketplace, offering dealers a range of third-party integration capabilities for the Control4 and URC platforms. For more information, visit https://www.blackwiredesigns.com/.

