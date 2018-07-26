BlackTrax gets new distributor for South East Asia

TORONTO, CANADA: CAST BlackTraxhas appointed Acoustic & Lighting System (A&L) as its South East Asia distributor for CAST’s unique, innovative BlackTrax real-time motion tracking system.

“BlackTrax has already executed over 9,000 events around the world, but we continue to look for strategic opportunities to grow the business, and the South East Asia market represents a considerable market potential,” said Andrew Gordon, Director, Business Development. “We are excited by this announcement, as A&L is the ideal team to help us establish a strong presence in the region. Their extensive experience, technical expertise and commitment to customer support represent what we strive for in a partnership.”

Acoustic & Lighting System is a distributor and integrator headquartered in Malaysia serving not only the local market but also Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand through a network of nine offices and 200+ staff. It already represents high profile audiovisual brands including Avolites, Clay Paky, disguise and Luminex

“We work extensively in creating lighting and video for major live events, and it has become clear to us that BlackTrax will be a very valuable complement to what we can offer our customers, helping us provide them with a more complete solution,” said Eugene Yeo, General Manager of Acoustic & Lighting. “BlackTrax has become famous for its ability to support the creation of truly amazing shows – such as new product launches, spectaculars, visitor attractions, grand openings and so on – and that’s what our customers are looking for.”

A&L has already taken delivery of its BlackTrax demonstration equipment and is receiving training from BlackTrax’ local support team.

BlackTrax technology allows moving objects to be automatically tracked, with positioning information transmitted to media servers, lighting consoles and so on, so that the objects can be highlighted with unprecedented accuracy and repeatability. It is rapidly becoming an industry standard for controlling projectors, cameras, robotic lights, media, audio and other equipment and applications that support the RTTrPM open source protocol.