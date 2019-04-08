Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Constellation

NAB 2019, Las Vegas, USA - Monday, April 8, 2019 - Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Constellation 8K a major new high end live production switcher with 8K capability that lets customers create content for the next generation of the television industry. ATEM Constellation 8K is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$9,995.

The ATEM Constellation 8K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2019 booth #SL216.

The new ATEM Constellation 8K is an Ultra HD live production switcher with so many features, customers can combine them all to make an incredibly powerful 8K switcher. Customers get 4 M/Es, 40 x 12G-SDI inputs, 24 x 12G-SDI aux outputs, 4 DVEs, 16 Keyers, 4 media players, 4 multi viewers, 2 SuperSource and standards conversion on every SDI input. Then when switched to 8K, all these features combine to make a powerful 8K switcher.

ATEM Constellation 8K features a compact 2RU rack mount design with a built in control panel. This allows operation of the switcher, critical during setup or for emergency use. Also included is a large LCD so customers can see program output and change switcher settings via on screen menus. Although only 2RU size, the rear of the switcher has a massive 40 x 12G-SDI inputs, 24 x 12G-SDI aux outputs, plus balanced audio, Ethernet, RS-422 control and MADI digital audio extra inputs to the internal Fairlight audio mixer.

With a built in control panel, customers can simply walk up and take full control of ATEM Constellation at any time. Customers get incredible power with both PGM/PVW or cut-bus style operation. The buttons are the same premium type used on full sized panels, and allow control of transitions, upstream/downstream keyers, media players and fade to black. But users are never limited, as the LCD menus also allow every single operational feature of the switcher to be accessed.

Customers get 40 independent 12G-SDI inputs, with each input featuring its own dedicated up and cross converter. That means it’s possible to convert 1080p and Ultra HD sources to stunning 8K to use them in their 8K programs. When used in HD or Ultra HD, customers can connect up to 40 different sources in all formats up to 2160p60. When running 8K formats, connect 10 Quad Link 12G-SDI 8K sources in all formats up to 4320p60.

ATEM Constellation 8K features 24 independently routable 12G-SDI outputs that can be fully customized. All of these outputs are similar to aux outputs, however they're more powerful because customers can route any external SDI input and all internal sources to any of these 12G-SDI outputs. All 12G-SDI outputs contain embedded program audio, plus customers get mix minus support, RP-188 embedded timecode, SDI camera control, tally and talkback.

The built in multi views let customers monitor multiple sources in a single monitor. Customers get 4 independent multiview outputs that can each be individually customized or transformed into a single full resolution 8K multiview when customers switch to 8K. Plus all external inputs and all internal sources can be routed to any view. Plus each multiview can be independently set to 4, 7, 10, 13 or 16 simultaneous views. Each view also has on screen status including a custom label, VU meters and tally.

ATEM Constellation 8K includes a wide range of broadcast quality 8K native transitions such as mix, dip, wipe, and more. All transitions can be customized by adjusting parameters such as their duration, border color, border width, position and direction. Transitions are even fully 8K native. Customers also get exciting DVE transitions, perfect for graphic wipes and even stingers when used with the internal media players.

To keep crews working as a single creative team, ATEM Constellation features built in talkback. Talkback supports a front 5 pin XLR headset connector, as well as a rear RJ12 talkback expansion connector for interfacing with industry standard systems such as ClearCom or RTS. Customers get full talkback control including program and engineering loops, sidetone control for hearing the headset mic into the headphones and program mix. ATEM Constellation also supports SDI talkback that uses SDI channels 15 and 16 for 2-way communication with Blackmagic Design cameras. Customers can even use channels 13 and 14 for engineering talkback.

The built in media pool stores broadcast quality RGBA graphics and animations that can be played back instantly by the two media players. For the highest quality, the media pool can hold up to 24 full resolution 8K stills, or 64 Ultra HD or HD stills. Motion graphics clips for use in animations and stingers can be up to 100 8K RGBA frames, 400 frames in Ultra HD or a massive 1,600 frames in 1080HD.

For news or virtual set work, the ATEM Constellation is the perfect choice as it features 16 ATEM Advanced Keyers for high quality chroma or luminance keying. The chroma keyer is incredibly powerful and features a color picker to sample background colors for automatic generation of the key parameters. Customers get precise controls for edge and flare, and there is even a foreground color corrector so customers can match the "look" of the foreground layer to the background layer making seamless compositions possible. The keyer can also be used for pattern and DVE keying allowing incredible versatility. Then when customers switch to 8K, customers still get four independent full resolution 8K ATEM Advanced Keyers.

With a built in Fairlight audio mixer, the ATEM Constellation makes it possible to do extremely complex live sound mixing. The internal mixer features a massive 156 channels, for the biggest audio mixer in a live production switcher. 80 mixer channels are de-embedded from the SDI inputs, while an extra 64 audio channels are input via MADI in. Each input channel features the highest quality 6 band parametric EQ and compressor, limiter, expander and noise gate as well as full panning. Customers get extra channels for the analog input, talkback microphone and media players. All this audio power can be controlled via the ATEM Software Control, a Mackie compatible panel or Fairlight Audio Console.

The ATEM Software Control Panel gives customers total control over their switcher and is included free. ATEM Software Control Panel features a beautifully designed interface with a visual switcher and parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. The ATEM Software Control also lets customers access camera control, audio mixing, media, macro programming and even control of HyperDeck disk recorders. Customers can even save the full state of the switcher as XML files, plus all media is backed up from the media pool.

Unlike other switchers, all features are included in the purchase price. That means customers get all features fully enabled and always ready for use. There are no license fees to allow customers to use features and no ongoing monthly costs. This means users will never experience a license expiry 5 minutes before their program starts. Advanced features such as multi view, SuperSource, DVEs or the ATEM Advanced Keyers are always enabled and always ready to use.

"This switcher is so incredibly big that we think customers will love it, even if they don't need to do 8K production," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "The ATEM Constellation 8K will help our customers handle more complex jobs and put more cameras into scenes than ever before possible. It’s very exciting!"

ATEM Constellation 8K Features

HD and Ultra HD switcher can be switched to 8K.

Advanced design with built in front panel controls.

Large 40 standards converted 12G-SDI inputs.

24 customizable 12G-SDI outputs.

Supports all ATEM hardware and software control panels.

Includes 4 Ultra HD multiview with multiple layout options.

Includes DVE and stinger transitions.

Includes 4 Ultra HD DVEs that combine into an 8K DVE.

Professional talkback compatible with ClearCom and RTS.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

Includes new ATEM Advanced Chroma Key in 8K.

Multi rate 12G-SDI for HD, Ultra HD and native 8K.

Built in 156 channel Fairlight audio mixer.

Includes free software control panel.

Compatible with all ATEM hardware control panels.

Supports Blackmagic Design studio camera with SDI control.

All features are included with no extra customer costs.

Availability and Price

ATEM Constellation 8K is available now for US$9,995 excluding duties from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

