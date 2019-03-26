Black Box Unveils ZeroU DVI Transmitter for Emerald Unified KVM Platform

PITTSBURGH — March 26, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) connectivity and signal distribution systems, today announced it will showcase the new Emerald ZeroU DVI transmitter for the company's award-winning, high-performance Emerald Unified KVM platform at the upcoming NAB show. A little bigger than a smartphone, the compact ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SE receiver to give users a seamless desktop experience anywhere on a TCP/IP network — with actual hardware housed securely in a corporate data center or in the cloud.

"The Black Box team in Ireland engineered and manufactured the ZeroU transmitter to round out the Emerald platform's options for secure point-to-point transmission," said Josh Whitney, senior vice president of the Technology Product Solutions business at Black Box. "Perfect for facilities with limited rack space, this convenient little transmitter fits in tight spaces to give users advanced KVM functionality just the way they need it."

With dimensions of 7(w) x 15.5(l) x 2.5(h) cm, the ZeroU device is ideal for applications in which space is limited or costly. Supporting visually lossless full HD DVI video up to 1920 x 1200 and requiring less than 40 Mbps bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter brings high-performance connectivity to broadcast and postproduction trucks, healthcare emergency rooms, air traffic control rooms, industrial and transportation control rooms, educational facilities, and more.

The ZeroU device can function as a basic point-to-point extender supporting simple, space-saving remote desktop connectivity. Alternatively, it can be used with other types of Emerald transmitters in a KVM matrix switching setup that addresses all the unique connectivity requirements of a particular facility or application. In conjunction with the Emerald SE receiver, the ZeroU enables seamless remote desktop connectivity to physical PCs, servers, and video sources, as well as virtual desktops hosted on servers or in the cloud. By supporting seamless integration of physical and virtual desktops, the new transmitter empowers users not only to optimize their deployments but also to make a smooth migration to cloud services.

Like all Emerald devices, the ZeroU transmitter can be managed by Boxilla, the award-winning KVM network management system from Black Box. With Boxilla, users can take advantage of valuable features and capabilities for managing connections, system security, performance, and access. Because design consultation services are included with every Black Box product, integrators and end users can work with the company to optimize deployment of the ZeroU transmitter and their complete Emerald system.

More information on Black Box and its products is available at www.blackbox.com.

About Black Box

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data and content. For government, education and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers and the world.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies Inc.

