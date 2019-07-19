Black Box at IBC2019

At IBC2019, Black Box will showcase products across its high-performance Emerald™ Unified KVM (keyboard, mouse, video) portfolio and introduce the new MCX AV-over-IP system in Europe. The Black Box stand, 8.B59, will feature demo areas that address the need for convenient and intuitive real-time access to multiple computers from multiple locations, whether across rooms, floors, buildings, sites, or even cities. Black Box offers consultation and tech support services along with every solution delivered, and the company's representatives at IBC2019 will highlight complete IP-based and 4K AV visualization and distribution solutions tailored to the unique requirements of modern control rooms, post and media productions, and broadcast playout environments.

Remote App for Black Box Emerald Unified KVM Platform

At IBC2019, the Remote App for the Emerald™ Unified KVM platform will make its European debut. The first-of-its-kind software-based solution gives authorized users simultaneous remote access to one or more sources — PCs, servers, or virtual machines — across an Emerald KVM network, enabling cost savings as well as greater flexibility, ease of access, and efficiency. Supporting multiple simultaneous connections and industry-leading performance for full-HD video up to 45 fps, the new Emerald Remote App is ideal for tasks such as remote process and applications monitoring. With authentication against the award-winning Boxilla™ KVM network manager from Black Box, the Remote App offers users a convenient list of connections and provides access quickly and easily, just like a standard hardware-based system. However, because the Remote App is not tethered to a fixed location, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere using their own computers or laptops.

ZeroU DVI Transmitter for Emerald Unified KVM Platform

At IBC2019, Black Box will showcase the new Emerald™ ZeroU DVI transmitter for the company's award-winning, high-performance Emerald Unified KVM platform. A little bigger than a smartphone, the compact ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SE receiver to give users a seamless desktop experience anywhere on a TCP/IP network — with actual hardware housed securely in a corporate data center or in the cloud. With dimensions of 7(w) x 15.5(l) x 2.5(h) cm, the ZeroU device is ideal for applications in which space is limited or costly. Supporting visually lossless full HD DVI video up to 1920 x 1200 and requiring less than 40 Mbps of bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter brings high-performance connectivity to a wide variety of applications including broadcast, postproduction, and more. Like all Emerald devices, the ZeroU transmitter can be managed by Boxilla, the award-winning KVM network management system from Black Box.

Black Box MCX Multimedia Management System

Officially launching in Europe is the new Black Box MCX multimedia distribution and management system. The solution takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT networks. Through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability, SDVoE technology ensures zero latency and uncompromised video while offering significant cost savings along with enhanced system flexibility and scalability.

While enabling truly converged network AV, Black Box MCX ensures almost zero latency, instantaneous switching, bandwidth efficiency, and high-quality video and audio. MCX simplifies and accelerates the process of consolidating AV and data on a single network, enabling organizations in virtually any industry to reduce network management time and costs, as well as total cost of ownership. Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate to greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue.

Company Overview:

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and audio/video systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops, and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data, and content. For government, education, and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service, and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers, and the world.

