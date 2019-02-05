Biamp's New Parlé Beamtracking Microphones Offer Unrivaled Sound Quality and Style

AMSTERDAM — Feb. 5, 2019 — At ISE2019, Biamp (Stand 3-B120) continues delivering an extraordinary audio experience to every conference room with its new Parlé™ family of Beamtracking™ microphones. The new TCM-X ceiling and TTM-X tabletop models join the TCM-1 pendant that each combine industry leading acoustic performance with sleek, attractive designs, providing crystal-clear conferencing with no aesthetic compromises. Only Biamp's patent-pending Beamtracking technology follows meeting participants as they move around the room, ensuring the highest quality voice pick up wherever the person is sitting or standing. Better yet, they require zero microphone setup, reducing installation and programming time for integrators.

"Our Beamtracking technology was the first to combine full room coverage and complete freedom of movement, while making system commissioning easier for integrators," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "With our new Parlé mics we're raising the bar again with models designed specifically for conferencing applications where room aesthetics are a top priority."

The TCM-X is a low-profile, ceiling mounted 6-inch microphone contained within a discrete enclosure that blends subtly into the ceiling. For rooms where a tabletop microphone is desirable, the TTM-X is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, minimizing the amount of table real estate it occupies. The new Parlé models feature four 90-degree tracking zones delivering dynamic, 360-degree room coverage, and each microphone uses just one channel of acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) for far more efficient processing resource utilization than conventional beamforming models.

Leveraging Biamp's unique termination-free design, installations requiring two microphones can add an additional satellite microphone to either the ceiling or tabletop model by connecting it to the primary microphone's processing unit. All models are available in black or white and come in the following configurations:

• Parlé TCM-X — AVB-enabled Beamtracking ceiling microphone

• Parlé TCM-XA — AVB-enabled Beamtracking ceiling microphone with 2-channel PoE+ amplifier featuring Biamp's patent-pending burst power mode

• Parlé TCM-XEX — Beamtracking ceiling microphone expansion model

• Parlé TTM-X — AVB-enabled Beamtracking tabletop microphone

• Parlé TTM-XEX — Beamtracking tabletop microphone expansion model

Biamp's combination of a termination-free solution, elegant industrial design, advanced Beamtracking technology, and integration of the entire audio signal path — from microphone to speaker — ensures that Tesira conference rooms sound better, look better, and are easier to install than any other system. The addition of the powerful SageVue® management tool makes monitoring and managing deployed systems a familiar and comfortable process for technology managers.

The new Parlé Beamtracking microphones will be available Q2 of 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

